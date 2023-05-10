Author Valerie Webster’s New Book, "Sweet Reflections," is a Collection of Poetry That Highlights the Sweeter Side of Life from the Author’s Perspective
Recent release “Sweet Reflections,” from Page Publishing author Valerie Webster, is a collection of meaningful poetry that shares relatable life experiences through the author’s transporting words.
Altmar, NY, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Valerie Webster has completed her new book, “Sweet Reflections”: an uplifting collection of poetry that brings a smile to readers’ faces as they share a memory or a laugh as they enjoy the author’s words.
Published by Page Publishing, Valerie Webster’s engaging work brightens readers’ days as they delve into each of the poems.
The work contains poems such as “An Untold Story Is Often Forgotten,” “Uncertainty (Guiding Hand upon My Shoulder),” “When I Want to Feel Close to You,” “It Isn’t Always Gentle on My Mind,” “Let Your Hair Down, Pretty Girl,” “The Gifts That You’ve Gotten,” “I Won’t Hate My Tomorrows,” “My Heart Is Trying to Forgive,” “I Can’t Say Goodbye to the Relics of My Past,” “Lost Souls Always Find Their Way Home,” “A Memory or Dream You Can’t Run From,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Sweet Reflections” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Published by Page Publishing, Valerie Webster’s engaging work brightens readers’ days as they delve into each of the poems.
The work contains poems such as “An Untold Story Is Often Forgotten,” “Uncertainty (Guiding Hand upon My Shoulder),” “When I Want to Feel Close to You,” “It Isn’t Always Gentle on My Mind,” “Let Your Hair Down, Pretty Girl,” “The Gifts That You’ve Gotten,” “I Won’t Hate My Tomorrows,” “My Heart Is Trying to Forgive,” “I Can’t Say Goodbye to the Relics of My Past,” “Lost Souls Always Find Their Way Home,” “A Memory or Dream You Can’t Run From,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Sweet Reflections” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories