Authors Robert Pentland and Bobs Imagination LLC’s New Book, "Snowed in Mail," is a Heartwarming Story of Overcoming Childhood Bullying Through Acceptance and Kindness

Recent release “Snowed in Mail,” from Page Publishing authors Robert Pentland and Bobs Imagination LLC, is a thrilling story of a young girl who finds herself being made fun of because of the lisp she has when she talks. When a special visitor comes to town on a very important mission to save Christmas, he helps young Susie confront her bullies and end their teasing for good.