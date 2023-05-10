Authors Robert Pentland and Bobs Imagination LLC’s New Book, "Snowed in Mail," is a Heartwarming Story of Overcoming Childhood Bullying Through Acceptance and Kindness
Recent release “Snowed in Mail,” from Page Publishing authors Robert Pentland and Bobs Imagination LLC, is a thrilling story of a young girl who finds herself being made fun of because of the lisp she has when she talks. When a special visitor comes to town on a very important mission to save Christmas, he helps young Susie confront her bullies and end their teasing for good.
Olympia, WA, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Pentland, who enjoys fishing, playing billiards, and watching the Seahawks play football in his spare time, as well as spending time with his grandchildren, and tinkering in his shop, and Bobs Imagination LLC have completed their new book, “Snowed in Mail”: a charming tale that follows a young girl who is made fun of for having a lisp, but is given the confidence to make friends by a reindeer visiting on a mission directly from Santa.
“‘Snowed in Mail’ is a story of children and nature,” shares Pentland. “It speaks to the heart of a child with difficulties and to children who may act as a bully. It is [my] hope that the younger generation will see an example of acceptance, kindness, and second chances. Of, together, accomplishing more than one ever thought possible. It brings alive the character of an unusual hero and the magic of believing.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Pentland and Bobs Imagination LLC’s engaging tale was inspired by Pentland’s own experience as a child, who was often bullied and picked on by his fellow classmates at school because of his appearance. Through sharing his story, Pentland hopes to encourage young readers to know they, too, can overcome difficulties and still have a full happy life. With vibrant artwork to help bring Pentland’s story to life, “Snowed in Mail” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to connect with readers of all ages and help them to recognize and accept the differences they see in their world.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Snowed in Mail" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
