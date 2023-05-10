Author Priscilla Audette’s New Book, "Sheltering in Place," Follows a Woman Who, After Losing Her Husband, Begins Investigating the Odd Occurrences Involving Her Neighbor

Recent release “Sheltering in Place: A Jake and Dora Novel,” from Page Publishing author Priscilla Audette, is a compelling tale that follows Dora Maxwell, whose life is upended during the 2020 pandemic following the loss of her husband and the estrangement of her son. When she begins to notice strange happenings next door, a new stranger in her life ends up helping her to discover the truth.