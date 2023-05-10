Author Priscilla Audette’s New Book, "Sheltering in Place," Follows a Woman Who, After Losing Her Husband, Begins Investigating the Odd Occurrences Involving Her Neighbor
Recent release “Sheltering in Place: A Jake and Dora Novel,” from Page Publishing author Priscilla Audette, is a compelling tale that follows Dora Maxwell, whose life is upended during the 2020 pandemic following the loss of her husband and the estrangement of her son. When she begins to notice strange happenings next door, a new stranger in her life ends up helping her to discover the truth.
Holden, ME, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Priscilla Audette, an award-winning author who received her bachelor’s degree from UCLA and her master’s degree in English from North Dakota State University, has completed her new book, “Sheltering in Place: A Jake and Dora Novel”: a fascinating tale that centers around a woman whose life completes changes forever during the first half of 2020 after she loses her husband and stumbles upon an intriguing mystery surrounding her next-door neighbor.
“The first few months of 2020 consisted of a wild ride for most of the world,” writes Audette. “The spread of the coronavirus, resulting in a pandemic, the subsequent sheltering-in-place orders, and all that followed from economic collapse to violence and unrest are the backdrop of this story. ‘Sheltering in Place’ exposes that wedge of history parallel with the more personal events going on in Dora Maxwell’s life. Life in Maine, it seems, has made a sharp left turn, leaving Dora, if not stunned, at least dismayed. The imploding of the economy is the perfect symbol of the rapid disintegration of life as she knew it. The death of her husband and estrangement from her son are only the beginning. When Dora stumbles onto some bizarre happenings going on under her nose right next door, a mysterious stranger arrives on the scene to help. Jake is a drifter who has luckily wandered into the right place at the right time. When Dora witnesses her next-door neighbor’s assault, the action really takes off, but it is the misunderstandings and misperceptions along the way that bring the thrills, chills, and plot twists.”
Published by Page Publishing, Priscilla Audette’s enthralling tale is the first entry in a planned series by the author that promises even more excitement and thrills with each subsequent installment. Thought-provoking and character-driven, “Sheltering in Place” will take readers on a wild and unforgettable ride, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Sheltering in Place: A Jake and Dora Novel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
