Author Valerie Hardison’s New Book, “THE BEGINNING OF THE END,” is a Captivating Novel About Overcoming Life’s Unexpected Twists and Turns with Faith at Its Core
Recent release “THE BEGINNING OF THE END,” from Covenant Books author Valerie Hardison, follows Faith as every area in her life is arranged and rearranged throughout her journey.
Nashville, TN, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Valerie Hardison, who is from Nashville, has completed her new book, “THE BEGINNING OF THE END”: an intriguing novel that follows Faith throughout the twists and turns of her life’s journey.
Hardison writes, “Life can really take you for a loop, if you know what I mean.
Out the gate, you’re in front and feeling good about it. Then out of your peripheral, you notice something—the what of it is insignificant; the point is, it has caught your attention. For a split second, you take your eyes off the prize, and without noticing it, your pace has drastically decreased.”
She continues, “It’s not unusual to get distracted and go off course. Everyone has ventured and wandered into the unknown before. The questions that have to be addressed are, how long has this been going on, and how long will it take to correct it? There are some experiences in life that are necessary.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Valerie Hardison’s new book takes readers along for Faith’s unforgettable journey.
Readers can purchase “THE BEGINNING OF THE END” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Hardison writes, “Life can really take you for a loop, if you know what I mean.
Out the gate, you’re in front and feeling good about it. Then out of your peripheral, you notice something—the what of it is insignificant; the point is, it has caught your attention. For a split second, you take your eyes off the prize, and without noticing it, your pace has drastically decreased.”
She continues, “It’s not unusual to get distracted and go off course. Everyone has ventured and wandered into the unknown before. The questions that have to be addressed are, how long has this been going on, and how long will it take to correct it? There are some experiences in life that are necessary.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Valerie Hardison’s new book takes readers along for Faith’s unforgettable journey.
Readers can purchase “THE BEGINNING OF THE END” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories