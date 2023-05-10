Jim Mayhew’s New Book, "Bringing Glory from Ashes," is the Moving Story of a Miraculous Come-to-Faith Following the Author’s Near-Calamitous Struggle with Depression
Recent release “Bringing Glory from Ashes,” from Covenant Books author Jim Mayhew, is an inspirational telling of Mayhew’s own faith journey. God saved Jim Mayhew from a tragic suicide attempt followed by seven years of spiritual depression with the help of godly warriors who refused to give up.
Glendora, CA, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jim Mayhew, a veteran and teacher with a master’s degree in English, has completed his new book, “Bringing Glory from Ashes”: a stirring and touching account of God’s grace and love for His children.
“My story was never meant to be about me. It has and always will be about an amazing God who loves us so much that He went to the cross and our only reasonable response is to love Him in return with all of our heart, mind, soul, and strength. I have chosen to write my story on orders from God Himself in obedience to His assignment given to me. He gave me this chore knowing someone struggling out there who reads my account will be encouraged not to give up. Maybe someone out there like me may be contemplating ending their life because the pain is too great and there seems like no way out of this nightmarish existence. Please reconsider! I felt the same way. Yet God, in His incredible mercy, pulled me out of the miry pit I was living in,” writes Mayhew.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Mayhew’s new book tells the awe-inspiring story of the author’s close encounter with a shameful death and subsequent redemption. Mayhew spent a hellish seven years grappling with depression. He felt hopeless and shrouded by darkness, but God saved him from despair, offering His light and clarity.
Many of Jim Mayhew's so-called "friends" disappeared following his fight with mental anguish, but God in His infinite wisdom, sent Mayhew godly helpers to offer support and be used as vessels of the Lord. Through God and His warriors, Mayhew was delivered from the turmoil of his soul. Mayhew's extraordinary testimony of salvation is sure to inspire readers and bring them closer to the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Bringing Glory from Ashes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“My story was never meant to be about me. It has and always will be about an amazing God who loves us so much that He went to the cross and our only reasonable response is to love Him in return with all of our heart, mind, soul, and strength. I have chosen to write my story on orders from God Himself in obedience to His assignment given to me. He gave me this chore knowing someone struggling out there who reads my account will be encouraged not to give up. Maybe someone out there like me may be contemplating ending their life because the pain is too great and there seems like no way out of this nightmarish existence. Please reconsider! I felt the same way. Yet God, in His incredible mercy, pulled me out of the miry pit I was living in,” writes Mayhew.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Mayhew’s new book tells the awe-inspiring story of the author’s close encounter with a shameful death and subsequent redemption. Mayhew spent a hellish seven years grappling with depression. He felt hopeless and shrouded by darkness, but God saved him from despair, offering His light and clarity.
Many of Jim Mayhew's so-called "friends" disappeared following his fight with mental anguish, but God in His infinite wisdom, sent Mayhew godly helpers to offer support and be used as vessels of the Lord. Through God and His warriors, Mayhew was delivered from the turmoil of his soul. Mayhew's extraordinary testimony of salvation is sure to inspire readers and bring them closer to the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Bringing Glory from Ashes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories