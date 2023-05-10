Jim Mayhew’s New Book, "Bringing Glory from Ashes," is the Moving Story of a Miraculous Come-to-Faith Following the Author’s Near-Calamitous Struggle with Depression

Recent release “Bringing Glory from Ashes,” from Covenant Books author Jim Mayhew, is an inspirational telling of Mayhew’s own faith journey. God saved Jim Mayhew from a tragic suicide attempt followed by seven years of spiritual depression with the help of godly warriors who refused to give up.