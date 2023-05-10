Author Heather Virgulto’s New Book, “Rescue Me: A Story about Bella and Jax Rescue Dogs,” is an Inspiring Children’s Story About Rescue Dogs Bella and Jax
Recent release “Rescue Me: A Story about Bella and Jax Rescue Dogs,” from Covenant Books author Heather Virgulto, is a heartwarming children’s story that follows the journey of two rescue dogs who find each other, a family, and a lot of love and adventures together.
Blackstone, VA, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Heather Virgulto, who was born in Connecticut, has completed her new book, “Rescue Me: A Story about Bella and Jax Rescue Dogs”: an impactful children’s story that shares how happy rescue dogs Bella and Jax are together with a family who loves and cares for them.
She did not have many animals growing up. After buying a full-bred German shepherd and having to put it down by two years old, she was saddened by the process of full-bred dogs. Once she was on her own and adopted a rescue dog, her life changed. The love and dedication of her rescue dog brought her unconditional love. One she never experienced with an animal. Her pop always told her she was a good writer. After adopting now three rescue dogs and seeing how loving and caring they can be, she decided to bring light to the adoption process of these needy animals. Heather was inspired by the two dogs that have been rescued and have lived a good life and gave it back twofold. Loving and caring for dogs in need have inspired her to write this book and the words of her pop.
Heather writes, “A tan six-month-old dog at a pet rescue center says, ‘I want to find a home, I want to be loved.’ She was a pretty and stubborn dog. She is tan and has a little bit of black and white on her body and face. She wanted a home. She wanted to be loved.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Heather Virgulto’s new book reminds readers how much love rescue dogs have to give.
Readers can purchase “Rescue Me: A Story about Bella and Jax Rescue Dogs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
