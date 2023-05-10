Author Heather Virgulto’s New Book, “Rescue Me: A Story about Bella and Jax Rescue Dogs,” is an Inspiring Children’s Story About Rescue Dogs Bella and Jax

Recent release “Rescue Me: A Story about Bella and Jax Rescue Dogs,” from Covenant Books author Heather Virgulto, is a heartwarming children’s story that follows the journey of two rescue dogs who find each other, a family, and a lot of love and adventures together.