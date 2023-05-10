Saundra "Sauni" Box’s New Book "Adventures of Arkansas: Volume One" Follows the Story of a Talking Cat and His Friends as They Journey Through Time to Witness Noah's Ark
Greenfield, IN, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Saundra “Sauni” Box has completed her most recent book, “Adventures of Arkansas: Volume One”: a captivating story that centers around a cat named Arkansas and his two friends who travel back in time to meet Arkansas’s ancestor who rode on Noah’s Ark during the Great Flood.
Author Saundra “Sauni” Box is a woman that loves the Lord and others, and often thinks outside the box. By sprinkling God into one’s ordinary, daily lives, Sauni inspires others by bringing God into situations that are often unseen.
“Climb aboard the Holy Mackerel with an adventurous cat named Arkansas and his friends Beau and Rylan as they go back in time to meet Ship O. Hoy, Arkansas’s great-great-great-great-grandfather who was on the ark with Noah,” writes Sauni.
“While on this great adventure, you will learn life lessons that can apply to your everyday life while discovering more about what Noah and Ship O. Hoy experienced when they built the ark and, in the time, they spent on the ark during the great flood.”
Published by Fulton Books, Saundra “Sauni” Box’s book is a delightful faith-based tale to help parents and guardians connect with younger readers and explore the story of Noah, all while discussing important messages and lessons that can be observed as Noah follows God’s orders despite his own hesitations and fears. With vibrant artwork to help bring Sauni’s story to life, “Adventures of Arkansas: Volume One” is sure to captivate readers of all ages and encourage them to open their hearts and minds to the Lord and His teachings.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Adventures of Arkansas: Volume One” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, Barnes and Noble, and Walmart.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
