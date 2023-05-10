Marvin Larson’s New Book, "Marvin Larson's Memoirs," Takes a Fascinating Look at the Author's Life and the Incredible Experiences He Faced Despite His Struggles
Livermore, CA, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Marvin Larson, who worked as a maintenance electrician for the infamous Sunshine Silver Mine following his retirement from the U.S. Navy, has completed his most recent book, “Marvin Larson's Memoirs”: a poignant and heartfelt story that follows the author’s life as he worked to overcome his dyslexia and the personal challenges that life presented him with, in order to pursue a fulfilling and accomplished life.
Marvin describes in detail his adolescent years spent in an isolated wilderness area of Idaho. He also opines his firsthand experience of the cause and location of the Sunshine Silver Mine fire which has never been revealed. Marvin worked in the immediate area where the fire started. This book also gives a vivid description of Marvin’s 20 plus years involvement working with various Navy Seal team members. He describes his diving experiences with his Seal friends and the work they provided for the U.S. government in addition to other foreign military entities.
According to Larson, one of the reasons he wanted to write his memoirs was because when he compares his life today to those around him, he sees no resemblance to that of some of his younger neighbors. Marvin grew up in an isolated, wilderness area of Idaho where everyone knew each other, and they were somewhat sheltered from any outside influences. The author wanted to write these memoirs about how life was during his younger years so that the next generations could get a glimpse of how times were for their grandparents.
Published by Fulton Books, Marvin Larson’s book will take readers on a powerful journey through the author’s life as he reflects upon his trials and triumphs, and all that he managed to overcome with the help and support of others. Expertly paced and engaging, “Marvin Larson’s Memoirs” will transport readers back in time in order to show what life once was in America and is sure to remain with them long after its satisfying conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Marvin Larson's Memoirs” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Marvin describes in detail his adolescent years spent in an isolated wilderness area of Idaho. He also opines his firsthand experience of the cause and location of the Sunshine Silver Mine fire which has never been revealed. Marvin worked in the immediate area where the fire started. This book also gives a vivid description of Marvin’s 20 plus years involvement working with various Navy Seal team members. He describes his diving experiences with his Seal friends and the work they provided for the U.S. government in addition to other foreign military entities.
According to Larson, one of the reasons he wanted to write his memoirs was because when he compares his life today to those around him, he sees no resemblance to that of some of his younger neighbors. Marvin grew up in an isolated, wilderness area of Idaho where everyone knew each other, and they were somewhat sheltered from any outside influences. The author wanted to write these memoirs about how life was during his younger years so that the next generations could get a glimpse of how times were for their grandparents.
Published by Fulton Books, Marvin Larson’s book will take readers on a powerful journey through the author’s life as he reflects upon his trials and triumphs, and all that he managed to overcome with the help and support of others. Expertly paced and engaging, “Marvin Larson’s Memoirs” will transport readers back in time in order to show what life once was in America and is sure to remain with them long after its satisfying conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Marvin Larson's Memoirs” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories