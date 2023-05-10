Christine Thompson’s New Book, “Pee-Pee on the Potty: You Can Do It,” Follows a Little Girl Who is Scared About Potty Training But is Helped Through It with Song & Dance
Fresh Meadows, NY, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Christine Thompson has completed her most recent book, “Pee-Pee on the Potty: You Can Do It”: a delightful story of a young girl who is potty training, and braves going to the bathroom with a little bit of encouragement.
“A little girl’s anxiety and fear of using the potty is transformed magically through singing and dancing,” writes Thompson. “See how delightfully happy this toddler and her adult become when, eventually, she’s successful at this. They all sing and dance to an infectious song that is sure to have your toddler excited about using the potty again.”
Published by Fulton Books, Christine Thompson’s book is a fun tool to help make proper potty training more enjoyable and approachable through positive reinforcements, like song and dance. With vibrant artwork to bring Thompson’s story to life, “Pee-Pee on the Potty: You Can Do It” is perfect tool for young readers who are nervous about potty training as well as parents and guardians who may not be sure of how best to help their child through this time in their lives, as well as notice the signs that it is approaching.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Pee-Pee on the Potty: You Can Do It” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
