Husson University to Hold 124th Annual Commencement Exercises at the Cross Insurance Center
Bangor, ME, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Husson University will be holding its 124th Annual Commencement Exercises at 10:30 a.m. in the arena of the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Bangor, Maine. Saturday’s ceremony will recognize individuals who have completed their degrees from Husson University’s College of Business, College of Health and Pharmacy, and College of Science and Humanities.
Over 850 professional certificates, undergraduate degrees, and graduate degrees will be awarded at this year’s Commencement. Students completed their programs by studying online, on-site at specific business locations, and/or on Husson University’s campus.
During the ceremonies, Husson University will pay special tribute with the awarding of honorary doctorates in public service to David and Beverly Worthington, the founders of the Worthington Scholarship Foundation of Rockland, Maine.
The Worthington Scholarship Foundation awards scholarships to graduates of partnered Maine public high schools who will be attending a participating Maine college or university. The Worthington Scholarship Foundation offered $7 million in scholarships to eligible Class of 2022 graduates from 59 high schools.
Ryan Wheelock, the president of Husson University Student Government, will deliver this year’s Commencement reflection. He will share his perspectives about how Husson students have improved lives through community service.
According to Wheelock, “As individuals and as part of clubs and teams, Husson students have contributed thousands of volunteer hours to our community, both on- and off-campus. They have worked with nearly 40 different community-based organizations. From what I’ve seen, the Class of 2023 has made the decision to take on the challenges of today and make the world a better place.”
Three individuals will be recognized during Commencement for their outstanding academic achievements during their time at Husson University.
Two of these individuals are being named valedictorians. They are Austin Baron from Ellsworth, Maine and Lydia Gatcomb from Hancock, Maine. Both individuals are graduating with a grade point average of 3.992.
This year’s salutatorian is Mikaela Ryan of Gray, Maine. Ryan is graduating with a grade point average of 3.989 earned over the course of her four years at Husson University.
Those who cannot attend Commencement in person are welcome to view the ceremony via streamed video online. More information is available at Husson.edu.
