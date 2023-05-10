Gratitude’s Search for the Worlds Greenest Gamer – Generic Industry
Gratitude Launches their "Passion for the Planet’" online competition to find the "World's GreenestGamer" supporting environmental, conservation, and social issues.
London, United Kingdom, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gratitude, a global leader in promoting positivity and eco-conscious living via online gaming, is proud to announce the launch of its "Passion for the Planet" competition. This exciting contest aims to inspire individuals to share their environmental conservation efforts and explain why protecting our planet is important to them.
The competition, which is open to participants worldwide, offers a grand prize of £50,000, along with an additional £7,500 in prizes.
To enter, contestants must submit a compelling post on the MyTime platform, detailing their contribution to environmental conservation and its significance to them. Submissions can be made by visiting bit.ly/mygratitudetime. And the best part, the winner is decided by the most votes. So, share your post everywhere and get your friends and family to upvote your entry.
Gratitude’s "Passion for the Planet’" project seeks to raise awareness of the most pressing environmental challenges our planet faces today and encourages individuals to take action. Craig Taylor, CEO of Gratitude, said, "We believe that every person can make a difference in protecting our environment. Through the 'Passion for the Planet' competition, we want to empower individuals to share their eco-friendly initiatives and inspire others to take action.’’ The competition begins on May 1st and runs until June 19th with winners being announced shortly after. The winner is the post on MyTime with the most votes, it’s simple, the most votes wins. The contest is open to individuals aged 18 and above. To learn more about Gratitude’s "Passion for the Planet" project and the "Worlds Greenest Gamer" online competition, visit bit.ly/mygratitudetime. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #PassionForThePlanet.
About Gratitude:
Gratitude is a global organization dedicated to promoting positivity, environmental awareness, and sustainable living. You can help protect our Planet through Gratitudes award winning platform, helping combat climate change. Gratitude rewards each subscriber for their commitment by planting a tree in our Ecology forest.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Craig Taylor
craig@gratitudeglobal.com
+44 7984 341 357
The competition, which is open to participants worldwide, offers a grand prize of £50,000, along with an additional £7,500 in prizes.
To enter, contestants must submit a compelling post on the MyTime platform, detailing their contribution to environmental conservation and its significance to them. Submissions can be made by visiting bit.ly/mygratitudetime. And the best part, the winner is decided by the most votes. So, share your post everywhere and get your friends and family to upvote your entry.
Gratitude’s "Passion for the Planet’" project seeks to raise awareness of the most pressing environmental challenges our planet faces today and encourages individuals to take action. Craig Taylor, CEO of Gratitude, said, "We believe that every person can make a difference in protecting our environment. Through the 'Passion for the Planet' competition, we want to empower individuals to share their eco-friendly initiatives and inspire others to take action.’’ The competition begins on May 1st and runs until June 19th with winners being announced shortly after. The winner is the post on MyTime with the most votes, it’s simple, the most votes wins. The contest is open to individuals aged 18 and above. To learn more about Gratitude’s "Passion for the Planet" project and the "Worlds Greenest Gamer" online competition, visit bit.ly/mygratitudetime. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #PassionForThePlanet.
About Gratitude:
Gratitude is a global organization dedicated to promoting positivity, environmental awareness, and sustainable living. You can help protect our Planet through Gratitudes award winning platform, helping combat climate change. Gratitude rewards each subscriber for their commitment by planting a tree in our Ecology forest.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Craig Taylor
craig@gratitudeglobal.com
+44 7984 341 357
Contact
Gratitude GlobalContact
Princess Jamila Unajan
+639083021469
gratitudeglobal.com
Princess Jamila Unajan
+639083021469
gratitudeglobal.com
Categories