Bushnell University Launches New Master of Arts in Sports Management

Bushnell University in Eugene, Oregon has launched a new online Master of Arts in Sports Management program that will begin in August 2023. The program, which can be completed in 12 months, is aimed at professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge and skills in the sports industry. The course will provide a comprehensive curriculum that blends innovative theory and practical experience, preparing graduates for successful careers in athletic administration and management in professional.