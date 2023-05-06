HoduSoft Successfully Participates in Call & Contact Center Expo 2023
Denver, CO, May 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, one of the fastest-growing Unified Communication providers in the world, successfully participated in the Call and Contact Center Expo. The two-day prestigious exposition was held in Las Vegas from April 26 to 27, 2023.
The event featured many keynote speakers and industry leaders who provided attendees with a wealth of knowledge and experience. Attendees were able to connect with peers and network with other industry professionals. Furthermore, there were multiple panel discussions, workshops, and training sessions that provided attendees with the opportunity to learn best practices and strategies for their contact centers.
At the Expo, HoduSoft presented its HoduCC Call and Contact Center Software, which is a comprehensive, customizable, and scalable solution for all types and sizes of businesses. The software is specially designed to help businesses manage their customer interactions across multiple channels, such as voice calls, video calls, email, chat, and social media. It provides a range of features including an auto dialer, automatic call distribution, call recording and monitoring, skill-based routing, IVR, advanced reporting, and analytics tools.
“We are thrilled with the success of this year's Call & Contact Center Expo. We had an amazing turnout, and it was a great opportunity to connect with our customers and partners. We thank all attendees whose presence made the event a huge success. We also thank each of our team members, customers, and business partners whose trust and loyalty enabled us to be here.” said Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer at HoduSoft.
“As expected, the event provided invaluable insights and inspiration for professionals in the call and contact center industry. Our team is delighted that HoduSoft could be a part of such a prestigious event and we are already looking forward to participating in the next year’s event. It’ll drive us to provide our customers with the best solutions and services in the industry,” he added.
About HoduCC contact center software:
HoduCC contact center software is an omnichannel call and contact center software to map a customer journey. It covers the entire gamut of communication channels to help companies deliver excellent customer service. HoduCC helps grow call and contact center teams to resolve customer issues faster, measure and improve call support operations, and provide proactive communication support to meet changing customer expectations. The feature-rich software is an ideal solution to increase the productivity of the sales and customer support team cost-effectively.
The event featured many keynote speakers and industry leaders who provided attendees with a wealth of knowledge and experience. Attendees were able to connect with peers and network with other industry professionals. Furthermore, there were multiple panel discussions, workshops, and training sessions that provided attendees with the opportunity to learn best practices and strategies for their contact centers.
At the Expo, HoduSoft presented its HoduCC Call and Contact Center Software, which is a comprehensive, customizable, and scalable solution for all types and sizes of businesses. The software is specially designed to help businesses manage their customer interactions across multiple channels, such as voice calls, video calls, email, chat, and social media. It provides a range of features including an auto dialer, automatic call distribution, call recording and monitoring, skill-based routing, IVR, advanced reporting, and analytics tools.
“We are thrilled with the success of this year's Call & Contact Center Expo. We had an amazing turnout, and it was a great opportunity to connect with our customers and partners. We thank all attendees whose presence made the event a huge success. We also thank each of our team members, customers, and business partners whose trust and loyalty enabled us to be here.” said Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer at HoduSoft.
“As expected, the event provided invaluable insights and inspiration for professionals in the call and contact center industry. Our team is delighted that HoduSoft could be a part of such a prestigious event and we are already looking forward to participating in the next year’s event. It’ll drive us to provide our customers with the best solutions and services in the industry,” he added.
About HoduCC contact center software:
HoduCC contact center software is an omnichannel call and contact center software to map a customer journey. It covers the entire gamut of communication channels to help companies deliver excellent customer service. HoduCC helps grow call and contact center teams to resolve customer issues faster, measure and improve call support operations, and provide proactive communication support to meet changing customer expectations. The feature-rich software is an ideal solution to increase the productivity of the sales and customer support team cost-effectively.
Contact
HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
Categories