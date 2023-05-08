Tactical Scientific Group LLC Advising Ukraine & Other Balkans Countries
Tactical Scientific Group advisers on the ground with Ukrainian forces.
North Myrtle Beach, SC, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tactical Scientific Group has been assessing the situation on the ground in the Ukraine since 2014, adding to that mission for clients they have enabled not only human intelligence collection but have added satellite imagery and other technologies to monitor events and developments. Since the full-scale (illegal) invasion by Russia in February of 2022, they have emplaced more monitoring assets and enhanced human and technological resources in order to enhance capabilities and enable best-in-class information reports for clients operating in the region.
Resources and assets go beyond the Ukraine, operatives are also working in nearby countries throughout the region including NATO countries and non-NATO countries of significance with pinpoint accurate information so that clients remain informed.
From day one of the current "war" TSG advisors have been assisting friendly governments and NGO's in the region. The CEO is currently headed to the region coordinating 'information corridors' in preparation for the Ukrainian counter-offensive. This is to ensure all technologies they have in place are not compromised, and all human assets have coordinated evacuation capabilities if need be.
Tactical Scientific Group is dedicated to keeping clients and their assets safe, securing their operations, and maintaining a reliable chain of accurate information that can be translated into actionable intelligence in real-time. All client decision-makers will continue to have the clearest picture possible regarding current events and circumstances in order to adjust operations and mitigate risks to personnel, facilities, other material assets throughout the region.
