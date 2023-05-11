A-Team Group Names Winners of ESG Insight Awards 2023
A-Team Group announced the winners of its ESG Insight Awards 2023 today.
London, United Kingdom, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group announced the winners of its ESG Insight Awards 2023 today. The awards recognise both established solution vendors and innovative newcomers providing leading ESG solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants. The awards were presented after the close of A-Team Group’s ESG Data and Tech Summit in London on 11 May 2023.
This year’s ESG Insight Awards included over 20 categories of ESG solutions ranging from Best Regulatory Reporting Solution to Best Overall Data Provider, Best Company Disclosure Provider, Best Analytics Provider, Best AI / ML Solution, Best Sentiment Data Provider, and more.
An editor’s recognition award for ESG Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Janine Hofer-Wittwer, Head of ESG Data and RegRisk Services, Financial Information at SIX.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our A-Team Group ESG Insight Awards 2023. Thank you to all the vendors that entered the awards, our ESG Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners. We will be back next year to celebrate the winners of our ESG Insight Awards 2024.”
A complete list of winners can be found below.
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution for ESG - Regnology
ESG Industry Professional of the Year - Janine Hofer-Wittwer
Best Overall ESG Data Provider - Bloomberg
Best ESG Data and Technology Consultancy - Capco
Best Portfolio Screening Solution for ESG - Clarity AI
Best Taxonomy Data Solution for ESG - DYDON AI
Best Regulatory Change Management Solution for ESG - Fenergo
Best ESG Company Disclosure Provider - ICE
Best Environment Data Provider for ESG - Kamma
Best Analytics Provider for ESG -Moody's Analytics
Best ESG Research Provider - Morningstar Sustainanalytics
Best Data Management Solution for ESG - Rimes
Best AI / ML Solution for ESG - smartKYC
Best Data Governance Framework Solution for ESG - Solidatus
Best ESG Sentiment Data Provider - ValueCoMetrics
Best ESG Social Data Provider - DataGardener Solutions
Best ESG Scores & Ratings Provider - MSCI
Best Overall ESG Technology Provider - Snowflake
Best Governance Data Provider for ESG - ISS ESG
Best ESG Index Provider - IndexOne
Best ESG Risk DataProvider - Sentifi AG
Best ESG KYC Surveillance Provider - BlackSwan Technologies
Best Controversy Monitoring Solution for ESG - Confluence
Best Dashboard Solution for ESG - Net Purpose
Best ESG Risk Management Solution - TradeSun
For more information on A-Team Group’s ESG Insight Awards, visit https://bit.ly/ESGAWARDS, or contact:
Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group
Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
This year’s ESG Insight Awards included over 20 categories of ESG solutions ranging from Best Regulatory Reporting Solution to Best Overall Data Provider, Best Company Disclosure Provider, Best Analytics Provider, Best AI / ML Solution, Best Sentiment Data Provider, and more.
An editor’s recognition award for ESG Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Janine Hofer-Wittwer, Head of ESG Data and RegRisk Services, Financial Information at SIX.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our A-Team Group ESG Insight Awards 2023. Thank you to all the vendors that entered the awards, our ESG Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners. We will be back next year to celebrate the winners of our ESG Insight Awards 2024.”
A complete list of winners can be found below.
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution for ESG - Regnology
ESG Industry Professional of the Year - Janine Hofer-Wittwer
Best Overall ESG Data Provider - Bloomberg
Best ESG Data and Technology Consultancy - Capco
Best Portfolio Screening Solution for ESG - Clarity AI
Best Taxonomy Data Solution for ESG - DYDON AI
Best Regulatory Change Management Solution for ESG - Fenergo
Best ESG Company Disclosure Provider - ICE
Best Environment Data Provider for ESG - Kamma
Best Analytics Provider for ESG -Moody's Analytics
Best ESG Research Provider - Morningstar Sustainanalytics
Best Data Management Solution for ESG - Rimes
Best AI / ML Solution for ESG - smartKYC
Best Data Governance Framework Solution for ESG - Solidatus
Best ESG Sentiment Data Provider - ValueCoMetrics
Best ESG Social Data Provider - DataGardener Solutions
Best ESG Scores & Ratings Provider - MSCI
Best Overall ESG Technology Provider - Snowflake
Best Governance Data Provider for ESG - ISS ESG
Best ESG Index Provider - IndexOne
Best ESG Risk DataProvider - Sentifi AG
Best ESG KYC Surveillance Provider - BlackSwan Technologies
Best Controversy Monitoring Solution for ESG - Confluence
Best Dashboard Solution for ESG - Net Purpose
Best ESG Risk Management Solution - TradeSun
For more information on A-Team Group’s ESG Insight Awards, visit https://bit.ly/ESGAWARDS, or contact:
Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group
Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
Contact
A-Team GroupContact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Categories