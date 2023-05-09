Stephen P. Souza’s Newly Released "The Inquirer’s Bible: An Understandable Version of the World’s Greatest Love Story" is a Helpful Resource for Students of the Bible
“The Inquirer’s Bible: An Understandable Version of the World’s Greatest Love Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen P. Souza, is a simple and easy to read retelling of the Bible designed for the youth or adult who just doesn’t know how to tackle that big, complicated, intimidating book we call The Bible.
Loma Rica, CA, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Inquirer’s Bible: An Understandable Version of the World’s Greatest Love Story”: an engaging tool for deepening one’s connection with the Word of God. “The Inquirer’s Bible: An Understandable Version of the World’s Greatest Love Story” is the creation of published author Stephen P. Souza, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who earned his certification of Christian education in 1986. Since then, he has served as a seminar speaker and teacher of Christian doctrine to thousands of youths and adults. He was a published religion columnist for a general circulation newspaper and has authored numerous articles and papers on Christian subjects.
Souza shares, “A traditional Bible is a patchwork of various writings pieced together in what can be a confusing and daunting textbook. In this Inquirer’s Bible, the timeless and life-changing Word of God has been rewoven into a seamless tapestry. You won’t have to maneuver around disruptive chapters and verses or jump back and forth from place to place to understand a certain principle; it has already been done for you. So it is simple and understandable.
“In this easy-to-read version, the sacred writings are condensed and ordered in a way that clearly presents the heart of the message of the entire Bible. That message is God’s wooing of humanity. This loving courtship, when reduced to its essence, reads like an epic novel, the greatest romance. You can take this journey, starting with the beginning of the world, winding through love and hate, hope and fear, joy and anguish, and continuing even to the end of time.
“On this enlightening adventure, you will read of many people who have loved God, hated God, avoided God, followed God. You will see, though they lived long ago and far away, they were as human as you, and you will know, perhaps for the first time, that this epic quest for love involves you as much as them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen P. Souza’s new book provides readers with an easy to read and understandable biblical study.
Consumers can purchase “The Inquirer’s Bible: An Understandable Version of the World’s Greatest Love Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Inquirer’s Bible: An Understandable Version of the World’s Greatest Love Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
