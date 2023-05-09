Anton Labuschagne’s Newly Released "Discipleship: Discover Your Identity in Christ" is an Empowering Resource for Honing One’s Connection with God
“Discipleship: Discover Your Identity in Christ,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anton Labuschagne, is an inspiring discussion of faith and discipleship that brings encouraging resources meant to aid in spiritual growth and a deeper understanding of one’s position in Christ.
Riverview, FL, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Discipleship: Discover Your Identity in Christ”: a potent exercise in faith that will challenge and revitalize one’s drive for connection with God. “Discipleship: Discover Your Identity in Christ” is the creation of published author Anton Labuschagne, a dedicated husband and father of four who served in the special forces in South Africa. In 2018, Anton and his family moved back to the USA and are currently actively involved in leading discipleship groups with the main purpose to help believers apply the Word of God and live victoriously in Christ.
Labuschagne shares, “Are you 100 percent convinced of the true heart of God who loves you unconditionally, unmerited, and undeserved?
“Do you have a deep revelation of what the finished work of the cross means and how you can apply that every day to live a victorious life?
“Do you have an intimate relationship with the most important person on earth, the Holy Spirit?
“Do you have a clear understanding of what kingdom life entails?
“What does it mean to you that you are positioned 'in Christ?'
“What part do you believe you can play in effectively expanding this powerful kingdom we are a part off?
“The lack of true discipleship undermines everything that we seek to accomplish as believers in this life. Many Christians never commit to a growing relationship with the Lord and because of this become unfit to face the challenges in life.
“This book will inspire every believer and give practical guidelines to help discover the significance of our authority and identity in Christ. It brings dispensational understanding that allows every child of God to possess everything which Jesus paid for on the cross.
“After all, it makes you fall in love with God all over again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anton Labuschagne’s new book shares an earnest hope for believers, both new and established.
Consumers can purchase “Discipleship: Discover Your Identity in Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Discipleship: Discover Your Identity in Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
