Johnny Paul Collins, B.Th’s Newly Released “A Prisoner’s Cry: Look Up, Your Redemption Draws Near!” is a Message of Comfort for Anyone Feeling Lost
“A Prisoner’s Cry: Look Up, Your Redemption Draws Near!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Johnny Paul Collins, B.Th, is a helpful and articulate exploration of modern challenges of faith and relevant scripture meant to raise awareness and share a sympathetic message of understanding.
New York, NY, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Prisoner’s Cry: Look Up, Your Redemption Draws Near!”: a heartfelt message call to action for anyone seeking a stronger connection with God. “A Prisoner’s Cry: Look Up, Your Redemption Draws Near!” is the creation of published author Johnny Paul Collins, B.Th, an ordained minister, who holds a bachelor’s degree in theology, along with several other degrees, diplomas, and career certifications in criminal law and social and behavioral sciences fields. Mr. Collins is happily married to the love of his life, Eileen Marie Collins, and the two share and enjoy a total of seven children and nine grandchildren.
Collins shares, “The citizens of the world as we know it currently feel more lost, confused, hopeless, helpless, and angry than they have ever felt in remembrance of time past. Many have no idea what is going on with the occurrence of catastrophe after a catastrophe that is plaguing the nations of the earth, from wars, droughts, food shortages, and newly emerging diseases, and most have an expectation that things are only going to get worse from this point moving forward, both in the short-term and long-term. Consequently, an undertone of apprehension, uncertainty, and a healthy fear of what may be coming next upon the earth have all left the populations of our world rightly on edge.
“In 'A Prisoner’s Cry: Look Up, Your Redemption Draws Near!' Minister Johnny Paul Collins provides us with a biblically sound and evidence-based explanation for the seven sorrows that are currently distressing mankind, and he warns of the additional sufferings for many that are on the way. Through the biblical—time-specific—promise of our Lord, hope is provided for the saved, and forewarning is given for those unbelieving and wicked inhabitants of the earth who continue to resist and oppose God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Johnny Paul Collins, B.Th’s new book will promote a deeper understanding of the uncertainty many feel while navigating the current world.
Consumers can purchase “A Prisoner’s Cry: Look Up, Your Redemption Draws Near!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Prisoner’s Cry: Look Up, Your Redemption Draws Near!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
