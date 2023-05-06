xSuite Group Invites To Its User Conference 2023 Themed “Join the Journey”
The international community of the software manufacturer will meet in Hamburg on 6 June 2023. The main focus will be on the digital transformation of commercial processes in the SAP environment.
Ahrensburg, Germany, May 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- How will we work in 5, 10 or 15 years? At this year’s User Conference hosted at the Harry Potter Theater in Hamburg on 6 June 2023, xSuite Group will present their take on this question – not by looking into a crystal ball, but rather based on a digital transformation roadmap and its strategic product roadmap. Guests can expect top-class speakers, relevant topics, personal discussions with experts from xSuite and partners, and a dinner buffet followed by a party.
CEO Matthias Lemenkühler and CSO Thomas Radestock will open the xSuite User Conference 2023, this year based on the motto “Join the Journey.” Sven Oswald will moderate the event at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt (Harry Potter Theater). The program will offer insights into the xSuite product roadmap and mindset. A panel discussion with two CFOs from user companies and two SAP industry experts will address questions such as “how can improving financial products and services help to best achieve tomorrow’s goals?”
SAP guest speaker Alexander Michnov, Head of Strategic Sales RISE, will explain how to combine a process-oriented (S/4HANA) transformation with cloud operating models, and Kai Finck, SVP & Head of Industry Cloud Program, will present the latest on SAP Industry Cloud. In the closing keynote, renowned science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar will share his thoughts on innovation in the context of society and global events.
The premium sponsors of this year’s xSuite User Conference are BPO Consult, I.R.I.S, Henrichsen4s and pas financial advisory. Other sponsors supporting the event include edoc, raschcon, Rhenus Cloud and Fast LTA. Personal discussions will form an integral part of the user conference. In addition to listening to the plenum presentations, participants will therefore be able to visit the exhibition of the premium sponsors in the Gallery Walk. Moreover, theme islands – including S/4HANA, SAP Business Technology Platform, e-invoicing, cloud and artificial intelligence – will offer ample opportunities to talk shop with xSuite experts. To round off an informative day, xSuite invites participants to join the dinner buffet and stay for the evening party in the pavilion in front of the Mehr! Theater.
Event information:
xSuite User Conference 2023
Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt
6 June 2023; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Banksstraße 28 D, 20097 Hamburg, Germany
Pavilion in front of the Mehr! Theater
Evening event starting at 7 p.m.
Information and registration: https://news.xsuite.com/en/user-conference-2023
CEO Matthias Lemenkühler and CSO Thomas Radestock will open the xSuite User Conference 2023, this year based on the motto “Join the Journey.” Sven Oswald will moderate the event at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt (Harry Potter Theater). The program will offer insights into the xSuite product roadmap and mindset. A panel discussion with two CFOs from user companies and two SAP industry experts will address questions such as “how can improving financial products and services help to best achieve tomorrow’s goals?”
SAP guest speaker Alexander Michnov, Head of Strategic Sales RISE, will explain how to combine a process-oriented (S/4HANA) transformation with cloud operating models, and Kai Finck, SVP & Head of Industry Cloud Program, will present the latest on SAP Industry Cloud. In the closing keynote, renowned science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar will share his thoughts on innovation in the context of society and global events.
The premium sponsors of this year’s xSuite User Conference are BPO Consult, I.R.I.S, Henrichsen4s and pas financial advisory. Other sponsors supporting the event include edoc, raschcon, Rhenus Cloud and Fast LTA. Personal discussions will form an integral part of the user conference. In addition to listening to the plenum presentations, participants will therefore be able to visit the exhibition of the premium sponsors in the Gallery Walk. Moreover, theme islands – including S/4HANA, SAP Business Technology Platform, e-invoicing, cloud and artificial intelligence – will offer ample opportunities to talk shop with xSuite experts. To round off an informative day, xSuite invites participants to join the dinner buffet and stay for the evening party in the pavilion in front of the Mehr! Theater.
Event information:
xSuite User Conference 2023
Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt
6 June 2023; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Banksstraße 28 D, 20097 Hamburg, Germany
Pavilion in front of the Mehr! Theater
Evening event starting at 7 p.m.
Information and registration: https://news.xsuite.com/en/user-conference-2023
Contact
xSuite Group GmbHContact
Barbara Wirtz
+49 (0)4102/88 38 36
www.xsuite.com
Barbara Wirtz
+49 (0)4102/88 38 36
www.xsuite.com
Categories