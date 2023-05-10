Shawanda Denise’s Newly Released "The Hope in Tomorrow: Manana" is an Interactive Resource for Spiritual Reflection and Growth
“The Hope in Tomorrow: Manana,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shawanda Denise, is an empowering and unique spiritual tool meant to encourage awareness and promote readiness for Christ’s return.
Columbus, OH, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Hope in Tomorrow: Manana”: a helpful tool meant to challenge and uplift. “The Hope in Tomorrow: Manana” is the creation of published author Shawanda Denise, a proud mother of three and dedicated administrative professional.
Denise shares, “It is important we encourage each other in hope. Hope in Manana. We are graced with each day. Each day that pass turns into tomorrow which has brought us onto today. Today will pass and turn into another tomorrow and tomorrows result in our future. Nonetheless, now is the time to take grasp of your moment resting in knowing that Christ will receive you when he returns. This book is my opportunity to fulfill my greatest desires. Here are three of them. One, to leave a legacy of thoughts, words, encouragement and a prayer to draw every reader to choose Christ no matter where you are in your walk and no matter what pursuit you are acquiring while you occupy your time here on earth. Don’t lose your hope in manana. These words will be left for my children, my children’s children, and for you. Two, to walk in the next best version of myself as an author. Three, to stand in obedience, confidence and readiness when Christ returns manana.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shawanda Denise’s new book will empower believers whether they are new or firmly established.
Consumers can purchase “The Hope in Tomorrow: Manana” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Hope in Tomorrow: Manana,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Denise shares, “It is important we encourage each other in hope. Hope in Manana. We are graced with each day. Each day that pass turns into tomorrow which has brought us onto today. Today will pass and turn into another tomorrow and tomorrows result in our future. Nonetheless, now is the time to take grasp of your moment resting in knowing that Christ will receive you when he returns. This book is my opportunity to fulfill my greatest desires. Here are three of them. One, to leave a legacy of thoughts, words, encouragement and a prayer to draw every reader to choose Christ no matter where you are in your walk and no matter what pursuit you are acquiring while you occupy your time here on earth. Don’t lose your hope in manana. These words will be left for my children, my children’s children, and for you. Two, to walk in the next best version of myself as an author. Three, to stand in obedience, confidence and readiness when Christ returns manana.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shawanda Denise’s new book will empower believers whether they are new or firmly established.
Consumers can purchase “The Hope in Tomorrow: Manana” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Hope in Tomorrow: Manana,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories