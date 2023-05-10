Barbara A. Mumma and Dorothy “Dottie” L. Mumma’s Newly Released “Does Every Little Bud on the Bush That Grows Try to Make Room for Another Rose?” is Full of Inspiration
“Does Every Little Bud on the Bush That Grows Try to Make Room for Another Rose?” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Barbara A. Mumma and Dorothy “Dottie” L. Mumma, is an immersive experience that provides a visually engaging and spiritually stimulating reading experience.
Jim Thorpe, PA, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Does Every Little Bud on the Bush That Grows Try to Make Room for Another Rose?”: a delightful celebration of a beloved mother and her artistic spirit. “Does Every Little Bud on the Bush That Grows Try to Make Room for Another Rose?” is the creation of published authors Barbara A. Mumma and Dorothy “Dottie” L. Mumma.
Barbara and Dottie’s book honors their mother, Dorothy R. Mumma. Barbara and Dottie share the following message, “Dorothy’s collection of poems and writings may inspire you, make you laugh or pause for thought. Her paintings will transport you to picturesque locations where she traveled. May each of you be inspired to appreciate and truly enjoy life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara A. Mumma and Dorothy “Dottie” L. Mumma’s new book features engaging photographs by Barbara A. Mumma.
Pairing personal, reflective poetry and writings with enjoyable visual art in the form of paintings and photography, the Mumma family brings a bright and uplifting work to life.
Consumers can purchase “Does Every Little Bud on the Bush That Grows Try to Make Room for Another Rose?” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Does Every Little Bud on the Bush That Grows Try to Make Room for Another Rose?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
