Willie Florence Sr’s Newly Released "The Revival That Never Ended" is a Powerful Account of an Impactful Revival Experience
“The Revival That Never Ended,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Willie Florence Sr, is a firsthand account of an event that would cement the author’s faith tenfold as he reflects on the lasting effects of what was meant to be a three-day revival.
Trussvillet, AL, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Revival That Never Ended”: a heartfelt testament to the power of God. “The Revival That Never Ended” is the creation of published author Willie Florence Sr.
Florence shares, “Outreach ministry—presenting the Standard International Sunday School Word Explosion: Like No Other! On the Air Waves: Bishop Willie Florence Sr., Esq., and Co-Host Sister Ann Florence.
Matthew 20:26 (AMP Version): 'To be the greatest in the kingdom, he must be a servant.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Willie Florence Sr’s new book will rejuvenate the spirit as readers imagine themselves swept up in the wonder of God’s presence.
Consumers can purchase “The Revival That Never Ended” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Revival That Never Ended,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
