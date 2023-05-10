Gina Mitchell’s Newly Released "The Princess Goose" is a Charming Juvenile Narrative That Offers a Fun Story and Interesting Facts for Young Readers
“The Princess Goose,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gina Mitchell, is a delightful story of a little girl’s fondness for watching the geese at the local pond that shares key scientific facts about Canadian geese.
Walla Walla, WA, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Princess Goose”: a lighthearted and educational adventure. “The Princess Goose” is the creation of published author Gina Mitchell, who writes from her home in Walla Walla, Washington, where she is a mother of two, Jessica and Zackary. She has been married to her best friend for twenty-seven years. She considers her faith and family to be the most important. She loves to write, paint, and help children learn to read. She has two cats, Domino and Tucker, and two yellow labs, Moose and Maggie.
Mitchell shares, “The princess goose is a majestic creature who lives at Cheshire’s Pond. Amelia is a little six-year-old girl who loves Canadian geese the best. She loves to visit the pond daily where she likes to feed Princess Goose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gina Mitchell’s new book offers an imaginative tale of childhood wonder for the entertainment of readers of any age to share together.
Consumers can purchase “The Princess Goose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Princess Goose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
