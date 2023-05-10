Hara Saadia’s Newly Released "When God Speaks: Volume 1" is a Collection of Deeply Personal Messages of Faith Received During Moments of Prayer
“When God Speaks: Volume 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hara Saadia, is a heartwarming and encouraging message of hope for followers of Christ who seek to open their hearts and minds to His word.
Moncton, NE, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “When God Speaks: Volume 1”: a potent reminder of the comfort one can find during times of reflection and purposeful prayer. “When God Speaks: Volume 1” is the creation of published author Hara Saadia.
Saadia shares, “This book is a collection of texts that I received during my moments of prayer and worship. They represent one of the living proofs that the Lord still speaks today, and He wants to have a relationship with us. He is a friend, a father, and at the same time our creator who loves us with sincere love. Faithful, glorious, joyful, powerful, there are not enough words to describe it. Let’s take the time to listen to the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hara Saadia’s new book will empower readers in their pursuit of connection and fulfillment through God.
Consumers can purchase “When God Speaks: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When God Speaks: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
