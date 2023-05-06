Leonori Achieves Butterfly Mark Certification
Leonori has always been synonymous with high tradition of "Made in Italy," merging the rich history and artistry of Italian jewellery craft with contemporary designs with sustainability at the core. Leonori has achieved Butterfly Mark certification.
Ascoli Piceno, Italy, May 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Entering a new era, Leonori are creating handcrafted sustainable bespoke jewellery for generations to come ensuring the heritage of antique techniques remain. Leonori has achieved Butterfly Mark certification for embedding measurable, sustainability practice across its business operations.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG). Leonori achieved 68% in Environment, 68% in Social and 62% in Governance, excelling in the following areas:
Climate: Conducting a carbon assessment, Leonori have started its journey to set reduction targets based on its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, joined the SME Climate Hub and created a 3-step strategy to reach net zero by 2050 through reductions, avoidance and offsets. Partnering with an energy provider that uses 100% renewable energy is the first milestone in emissions avoidance.
SDG Alignment: Having idenfitied SDG#12 – responsible consumption and production, Leonori has partnered with a packaging supplier that is both FSC and ISO 14001 certified ensuring that packaging materials meet standards for environmental impact. Going further Leonori has set a target to reduce the use of virgin materials by 10% by 2030 and implemented the ‘Come to life’ project, allowing customers to return old jewellery to be refurbished further reducing consumption and promoting more circular shopping practices.
Human rights and modern slavery: Placing people at the centre of the business, Leonori has a robust approach to safeguard human rights, extensively mapping potential human rights impacts in the value chain through frequent consultation with suppliers, their workers, local communities and consumers. The procurement department also actively monitor possible slave labour in the supply chain. All employees are responsible for identifying, mitigating and/or preventing potential adverse impacts on peoples’ human rights, completing ongoing human right training which has led to rigorous risk and impact assessments, cross-referencing applicable laws and regulations, ensuring effective remedies are available. Leonori reports human rights commitments in its annual Sustainability Report, the UN Global Compact Communication on Progress and its Transparency in Supply Chains Statement.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification that verifies for consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“Merging a rich history of traditional craftsmanship with modern luxury, Leonori has been on journey to incorporate the principals of sustainability and ESG measurements throughout their business including their value chain from the use of 100% renewable energy to implementing the ‘Come to life’ project where customers can return old jewellery to be refurbished in line with the circular economy principals. We are delighted certify them with the Butterfly Mark, powered by Positive Luxury.” - Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“We are proud to have achieved this aim by obtaining the butterfly mark, for a family business like ours it is important to follow sustainable ethics in our daily actions. We can all contribute in our own small way to a more sustainable world, and achieving so many goals day by day can make us reach a milestone.” - Eleonora Boccalatte, Owner of Leonori
Other luxury brands that have been awarded the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, Leonori commits to exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about Leonori at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/leonori/
To interview Positive Luxury Co-Founder, Diana Verde Nieto or Eleonora Boccalatte of Leonori, on sustainability, Butterfly Mark certification and transparency get in touch.
