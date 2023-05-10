Cascia Kane’s Newly Released "Peaches & Pits: Unique Little Beasts: Volume 1" is a Celebration of Diversity and the Unique Gifts We All Carry
“Peaches & Pits: Unique Little Beasts: Volume 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cascia Kane, is a fun and lyrical story that presents readers with a cast of beloved family members and explores the special qualities they bring to the betterment of the family.
New York, NY, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Peaches & Pits: Unique Little Beasts: Volume 1”: a heartfelt story of the love and community found within families of all types. “Peaches & Pits: Unique Little Beasts: Volume 1” is the creation of published author Cascia Kane.
Kane shares, “Join the adventures of Mama Peaches and her cubs as they navigate through all the pitfalls of everyday life. This book is based on a real family and actual events that they have overcome.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cascia Kane’s new book features delightful artwork crafted by Fayta Morgana.
Kane offers readers an uplifting and lighthearted reading experience that is certain to delight and entertain the imagination.
Consumers can purchase “Peaches & Pits: Unique Little Beasts: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Peaches & Pits: Unique Little Beasts: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Categories