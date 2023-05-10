Cascia Kane’s Newly Released "Peaches & Pits: Unique Little Beasts: Volume 1" is a Celebration of Diversity and the Unique Gifts We All Carry

“Peaches & Pits: Unique Little Beasts: Volume 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cascia Kane, is a fun and lyrical story that presents readers with a cast of beloved family members and explores the special qualities they bring to the betterment of the family.