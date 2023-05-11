Anthony Monzo’s Newly Released "Do You Hear What I Hear?: Music, Film and the Bible" is a Thoughtful Exploration of Varying Art Forms and Spiritual Expression
“Do You Hear What I Hear?: Music, Film and the Bible,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anthony Monzo, is an inspiring discussion of the presence of God within popular works of art that speak to us through visual and auditory means.
Cape May, NJ, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Do You Hear What I Hear?: Music, Film and the Bible”: a celebration of God’s creation and the creative spirit of humanity. “Do You Hear What I Hear?: Music, Film and the Bible” is the creation of published author Anthony Monzo (credentials and information from ATA).
Monzo shares, “God speaks to us in many different ways. The Bible, of course, is His primary source; but if you focus on what you are seeing and hearing in the world around you, you can find spiritual messages in so many different sources, as God uses us as vessels to convey His message of salvation to the world. This includes through the visions of creation, the fragrances of nature, the sounds of the singing birds, the thunder of the clouds, the roars of the oceans, the amazing sunsets, the glorious sunrises, and even in the quiet and dark star-filled nights. As Paul wrote in Romans 1:20 (NIV), 'For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse.' He also speaks to us through music and film, in ways that we don’t realize unless we are really paying attention. This book presents a taste of how popular music and movies, and even art as displayed on the cover, can convey a message of hope and love to all those who have ears to hear and eyes to see what God is trying to tell them. Some of the interpretations are based on what I perceive these songs or movies to be about, which may not necessarily be what the writer intended. Yet if you open up your heart, you can find a message of love and hope in so many songs and movies, and this message is what the gospel is all about. Jesus gave a new commandment when he said in John 13:34 (NLT), 'Love each other. Just as I have loved you, you should love each other.' And the hope that we have is the confident anticipation of spending eternity with the Lord in His eternal kingdom, and not just wishful thinking which is nothing but a worldly hope.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anthony Monzo’s new book explores the myriad ways in which mankind has woven a deep sense of faith into beautiful artworks of all types.
Consumers can purchase “Do You Hear What I Hear?: Music, Film and the Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Do You Hear What I Hear?: Music, Film and the Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
