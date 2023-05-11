Sheila Kovach’s Newly Released "Family: Traditions and Celebrations Throughout the Year" is a Charming Collection of Short Stories Filled with Family and Faith
“Family: Traditions and Celebrations Throughout the Year,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheila Kovach, is an uplifting selection of short stories that take readers into the heart of familial connection and tradition.
Cora, WY, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Family: Traditions and Celebrations Throughout the Year”: a warmhearted arrangement of spiritually charged narratives. “Family: Traditions and Celebrations Throughout the Year” is the creation of published author Sheila Kovach, a dedicated wife who resides in Wyoming.
Kovach shares, “All families have traditions and celebrations. There are no rules about how your family should celebrate holidays or special events throughout the year. Families are for making memories and for sharing stories and history. Each family is different and yet so very special. Yours is different than mine.
“Our inner circle is the family we choose. Whether it is your church family, your work family, your neighborhood family, your interest group family, or the family of friends with whom you share common bonds. We make families throughout our lives.
“This collection of thirty-eight short stories is about every kind of family, sharing moments throughout the year. Special days, special times, and special circumstances for special people like your family, all families, all year long.
“Enjoy spending time with family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila Kovach’s new book offers readers a selection of touching, faith-based narratives that provide food for the soul.
Mary Vensel White, author of Starling, Bellflower, and The Qualities of Wood, shares, “Fans of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series and A Prairie Home Companion will enjoy Sheila Kovach’s homespun stories about holidays and special events highlighting the importance of family, friends, community, and faith. These heartwarming tales set in Kovach’s beloved home state of Wyoming resonate with regional and familial pride, and lessons that will stay with readers long after they close the pages.”
Consumers can purchase “Family: Traditions and Celebrations Throughout the Year” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Family: Traditions and Celebrations Throughout the Year,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
