Tamika Hicks-Smythe’s New Book, "Believe: Who I Am," is a Beautiful Story That Emphasizes the Importance of Being Proud of and Loving One's Truest Self
Moreno Valley, CA, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tamika Hicks-Smythe, who obtained a master’s degree in health science from California State University of San Bernardino, has completed her most recent book, “Believe: Who I Am”: a powerful and charming story of the importance of knowing who one truly is, and not compromising on one’s character to cave into societal pressure.
Author Tamika Hicks-Smythe became inspired to write children’s books after being blessed with her first and only child after more than ten years of trying to conceive. She has loved writing since the age of nine and has also had the experience to teach college students health science, continuing to exercise her passion to teach through teaching her son multiple subjects such as health science and other languages at an early age.
“When living in a world that tells us who we are based on social norms and social identities, these are not the characteristics that should define who we really are,” writes Tamika. “‘Believe: Who I Am’ speaks to young readers and inspires them to be proud of who they are and to love themselves. This book also encourages young readers to identify their own overall health as they grow as it pertains to spiritual health, mental health, imagination health, physical health, and love health.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tamika Hicks-Smythe’s book combines the author’s love for teaching and writing and will help parents and guardians alike connect with young readers, inspiring them to make decisions that allow them to live as their authentic selves. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Tamika’s tale to life, “Believe: Who I Am” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages and remain with them long after its conclusion, inspiring them to live boldly and not change who they are based on society’s expectations.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Believe: Who I Am” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
