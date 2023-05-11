Author Jim Murphy’s New Book, "Crashed Wagon Canyon," Follows a Young Couple from Wyoming Who Hunts for Valuable Metals and Stones Dating Back to the Knights Templar
Recent release “Crashed Wagon Canyon,” from Covenant Books author Jim Murphy, is the story of a hoard of valuable metals and stones whose journey begins in the year 1311 when the Knights Templar were prosecuted and spans centuries, until a young couple hunts for this lost treasure and faces deadly villains.
Cheyenne, WY, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jim Murphy, who was born in Rabat, Morocco, North Africa, has completed his new book, “Crashed Wagon Canyon”: a riveting work that invites readers to follow Mary and James as they deal with deadly encounters, ambushes, difficult terrains, a mysterious American Indian, Thomas Light Horse, who shows up out of nowhere, and an old rancher named Chester Wilcox, who owns the ranch that holds Crashed Wagon Canyon.
Author Jim Murphy served his chosen country, the United States of America, for over twenty-three years in the Air Force. He was a medic who specialized in aerospace medicine and was one of the fortunate few in that career field that was on flying status, flying search, and rescue missions. His favorite assignment was in Fairbanks, Alaska. He has an associate degree in science from the Community College of the Air Force and an undergraduate certificate in biblical studies from Colorado Christian University.
Murphy writes, “Templar knights were being rounded up all over the known world. Their homes, materials, monies, animals, lands—everything they owned confiscated unlawfully by those in high places that had spread ugly rumors about the bold knights. Thousands of the intrepid warriors were killed, many by fire, tied to posts surrounded by wood, then set ablaze to be ‘purged’ of their sins. Of the many captured, tortured, and killed, only a handful escaped, many of those with nothing but the clothing and accouterments in their possession.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Murphy’s new book is filled with twists and turns that keep readers engaged as they discover how Mary and James’s story unfolds.
Readers can purchase “Crashed Wagon Canyon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
