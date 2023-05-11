Author Jakayla Twitchell’s New Book, "Meila’s Triumph," is an Enthralling Story That Follows Meila on a Journey of Self-Discovery to Find Meaning in Her Life
Recent release “Meila’s Triumph,” from Covenant Books author Jakayla Twitchell, is a mesmerizing novel about Meila’s journey toward peace and self-worth, when she goes on a hunt for her criminal father.
North Ogden, UT, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jakayla Twitchell, who was born and raised in Northern Utah, has completed his/her new book, “Meila’s Triumph”: an inspiring narrative about Meila, who finds herself learning how to thrive instead of merely surviving. She has allowed herself to find passion, making it possible for her to find meaning, giving her a reason to move on, and making her triumphant.
Twitchell writes, “Meila checked the neighborhood before closing her blinds. She was only thirteen, and her father had left to go drinking again. Some nights, like tonight, he came back so drunk that he had to be carried home. Most nights, he would go out to drink for a few hours and then return and would beat her. He was usually home by now. She wished for an escape, had planned many, but each one had been foiled by the time he got home.”
She continues, “She continually watched the dangerous streets hoping for no out of the ordinary activity. Maybe tonight, she can sleep peacefully. She threw her long, wavy black hair over her shoulder. No one had been on the other rooftops tonight or out on the streets. Many had waited on her father to settle debts with him. Meila had been held for ransom more times than she cared to admit. Her father had either found a way to get her out or paid for her.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jakayla Twitchell’s new book invites readers to follow along through the ups and downs of Meila’s journey.
Readers can purchase “Meila’s Triumph” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Twitchell writes, “Meila checked the neighborhood before closing her blinds. She was only thirteen, and her father had left to go drinking again. Some nights, like tonight, he came back so drunk that he had to be carried home. Most nights, he would go out to drink for a few hours and then return and would beat her. He was usually home by now. She wished for an escape, had planned many, but each one had been foiled by the time he got home.”
She continues, “She continually watched the dangerous streets hoping for no out of the ordinary activity. Maybe tonight, she can sleep peacefully. She threw her long, wavy black hair over her shoulder. No one had been on the other rooftops tonight or out on the streets. Many had waited on her father to settle debts with him. Meila had been held for ransom more times than she cared to admit. Her father had either found a way to get her out or paid for her.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jakayla Twitchell’s new book invites readers to follow along through the ups and downs of Meila’s journey.
Readers can purchase “Meila’s Triumph” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories