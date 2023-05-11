Author Jakayla Twitchell’s New Book, "Meila’s Triumph," is an Enthralling Story That Follows Meila on a Journey of Self-Discovery to Find Meaning in Her Life

Recent release “Meila’s Triumph,” from Covenant Books author Jakayla Twitchell, is a mesmerizing novel about Meila’s journey toward peace and self-worth, when she goes on a hunt for her criminal father.