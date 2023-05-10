Author Jason Randazzo’s New Book, “The Day After: The Life and Times of a New York FBI Agent,” Describes the Inner Workings of the New York Office of the FBI
Recent release “The Day After: The Life and Times of a New York FBI Agent,” from Page Publishing author Jason Randazzo, tells the true stories of an FBI agent and some of the cases that were investigated in New York throughout a twenty-eight-year career.
Holly Springs, NC, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jason Randazzo, who was born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens, New York, has completed his new book, “The Day After: The Life and Times of a New York FBI Agent”: an intriguing work that allows the reader to envision how this relatively secretive world operates from the viewpoint of the rank-and-file “brick” agent.
Throughout his adolescent years, author Jason Randazzo tried to compete athletically in baseball and football, hoping to eventually play one of the sports professionally. During his time in college, where he bounced through three institutions of learning over four years, trying to find his footing in sports but never quite securing it, he finally got serious about his second choice in life and was able to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. The degree enabled him the opportunity to follow the foundation of learning street-level local law enforcement with the New York City Police Department, followed by a career conducting investigations involving bank robberies, fugitives, kidnappings, extortions, and other assorted personal crimes in the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Since his retirement from law enforcement and government service, besides maintaining his fitness with both the gym and sports to keep his physique in top shape, the author enjoys driving both fast cars and motorcycles in the New York area while also keeping a residence there on Long Island.
This is the second book written about the many experiences of the author during his career in law enforcement. The first book, entitled, “Just Another Day,” was published in 2020.
Randazzo writes, “My book Just Another Day followed my life through the interactions with people from the neighborhood where I was raised in Richmond Hill, Queens, as well as through my career in law enforcement. It also contained stories regarding the relationships between cops and robbers, explored the mindset of confidential informants and the motivation for their actions, and delved into investigations and how they were conducted. The Day After comes through with the cases and other stories of interest that could not fall seamlessly into the pages of the first book. Also held in these pages are the photographs that were not able to make it in the first book, which was published during the pandemic of 2020 at no fault of the publishing house.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jason Randazzo’s compelling work reveals the stories of interactions with characters on both sides of the law.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “The Day After: The Life and Times of a New York FBI Agent” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Throughout his adolescent years, author Jason Randazzo tried to compete athletically in baseball and football, hoping to eventually play one of the sports professionally. During his time in college, where he bounced through three institutions of learning over four years, trying to find his footing in sports but never quite securing it, he finally got serious about his second choice in life and was able to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. The degree enabled him the opportunity to follow the foundation of learning street-level local law enforcement with the New York City Police Department, followed by a career conducting investigations involving bank robberies, fugitives, kidnappings, extortions, and other assorted personal crimes in the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Since his retirement from law enforcement and government service, besides maintaining his fitness with both the gym and sports to keep his physique in top shape, the author enjoys driving both fast cars and motorcycles in the New York area while also keeping a residence there on Long Island.
This is the second book written about the many experiences of the author during his career in law enforcement. The first book, entitled, “Just Another Day,” was published in 2020.
Randazzo writes, “My book Just Another Day followed my life through the interactions with people from the neighborhood where I was raised in Richmond Hill, Queens, as well as through my career in law enforcement. It also contained stories regarding the relationships between cops and robbers, explored the mindset of confidential informants and the motivation for their actions, and delved into investigations and how they were conducted. The Day After comes through with the cases and other stories of interest that could not fall seamlessly into the pages of the first book. Also held in these pages are the photographs that were not able to make it in the first book, which was published during the pandemic of 2020 at no fault of the publishing house.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jason Randazzo’s compelling work reveals the stories of interactions with characters on both sides of the law.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “The Day After: The Life and Times of a New York FBI Agent” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories