Bruce Fraizer’s New Book, "Strapped," is a Gritty Crime Novel Following a Young Couple as They Try to Break Free from the Mean Streets of New York City in the 1970s

Recent release “Strapped,” from Page Publishing author Bruce Fraizer, is a riveting read about the drug lords who run NYC and the lives they affect. When a young woman is kidnapped by agents of a powerful drug lord who holds her hostage in exchange for money, her fiancé leaps into action, becoming quite the unlikely crime-fighter.