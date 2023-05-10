Bruce Fraizer’s New Book, "Strapped," is a Gritty Crime Novel Following a Young Couple as They Try to Break Free from the Mean Streets of New York City in the 1970s
Recent release “Strapped,” from Page Publishing author Bruce Fraizer, is a riveting read about the drug lords who run NYC and the lives they affect. When a young woman is kidnapped by agents of a powerful drug lord who holds her hostage in exchange for money, her fiancé leaps into action, becoming quite the unlikely crime-fighter.
Brooklyn, NY, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Fraizer, a passionate writer from a very early age, has completed his new book, “Strapped”: a gripping and turbulent portrait of the rampant crime that ruled New York City in the 1970s.
“East New York 1970, it was a cold blustery winter,” writes author Bruce Frazier. “Drugs shootings, muggings, rapes, and robbery with the police racing down the streets, all to be seen from a distance at the heart of your doorstep. When people were asked as a witness to a crime, things around the neighborhood got to be so bad people were afraid to speak out. Their reply was nothing was seen, and nothing was heard. People kept their mouths shut, fearing they or their family would be hurt or killed from being a snitch.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bruce Fraizer’s captivating tale begins as a young, optimistic couple are trying to change their lives around. Kwayzack and Tati have recently come into enough money to move out of their dangerous neighborhood, albeit through a less-than-legit method. They are hopeful that they may be able to build a better life for themselves and their new baby.
But when Tati is viciously taken from their apartment, Kwayzack’s life turns upside down. Their newfound source of money is being hunted by nefarious forces, and Kwayzack must return the money or risk losing Tati. Kwayzack becomes a one-man army in an uphill battle against a powerful drug lord who is holding Tati hostage. Will he be able to get the girl and escape the mean streets of New York City?
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "Strapped" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
