Author Eric Marcus’s New Book, “Going Going Gone: How MLB Is Destroying Our National Pastime,” Shares How MLB Has Been Changing Over the Past Several Years
Recent release “Going Going Gone: How MLB Is Destroying Our National Pastime,” from Page Publishing author Eric Marcus, discusses the author’s baseball experiences and why he feels MLB has been diminished and now has an uncertain future.
Frederick, MD, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eric Marcus has completed his new book, “Going Going Gone: How MLB Is Destroying Our National Pastime”: a thought-provoking work that describes the author’s opinions on what has happened to MLB, which he believes is destroying its future.
The book starts with the author’s childhood experiences and favorite MLB heroes, which he believes many fans of his generation, in particular, can understand and relate to. He is hoping it sparks similar fond memories in readers. The book moves on to the top reasons why MLB has been diminished, and how it has a very uncertain long-term future.
Author Eric Marcus is a husband of forty years, father of two wonderful children, and grandfather to one adorable grandson. They live in Frederick, Maryland. His career is as a quality management consultant since 1991. This is the first book he had ever written, and it surprised him how easily the words and ideas just flowed from his mind just from memory.
Besides his family and faith, his greatest passion is for many sports and baseball in particular. Growing up in the sixties on Long Island, his interest in baseball began and manifested itself with playing a variety of baseball-related games, attending as many MLB games as he could, and collecting baseball cards of his heroes. Back in those days, all his friends shared his love of playing and attending games. Eric grew up a huge Mets and Yankees fan. They loved attending Sunday doubleheaders in particular. There were so many wonderful memories that continued as an adult, and he maintained his great adoration for the sport. Softball replaced baseball as his favorite recreational activity to this day, which includes a side job as a softball umpire. Living in Maryland, he continued to attend many MLB games and watch his favorite teams’ games on TV.
Marcus begins, “The date is Tuesday afternoon, October 16, 1962. The place is Candlestick Park, San Francisco, California. That was the date of game seven of the Major League Baseball World Series between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. I was seven years old, and my father, Manny, was having a World Series party at our home in East Meadow, New York. Several of the street dads with their sons, my friends, arrived to watch the big game together.”
Published by Page Publishing, Eric Marcus’s timely work increases the reader’s understanding of what is happening to the sport he once loved so much.
Readers who wish to experience this reflective work can purchase "Going Going Gone: How MLB Is Destroying Our National Pastime" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
