Author Ceanna Glasgow’s New Book, "Beyond you with a Touch of Euphoria," Explores the Struggles and Obstacles Endured by the Author on Her Journey to Discover Herself

Recent release “Beyond you with a Touch of Euphoria,” from Page Publishing author Ceanna Glasgow, is a fascinating and engaging assortment of poetry and other writings based on the experiences the author has had throughout her life. Through her story, readers will discover how the author gathered the courage to spread her wings and become the person she was destined to be.