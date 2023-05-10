Author Ceanna Glasgow’s New Book, "Beyond you with a Touch of Euphoria," Explores the Struggles and Obstacles Endured by the Author on Her Journey to Discover Herself
Recent release “Beyond you with a Touch of Euphoria,” from Page Publishing author Ceanna Glasgow, is a fascinating and engaging assortment of poetry and other writings based on the experiences the author has had throughout her life. Through her story, readers will discover how the author gathered the courage to spread her wings and become the person she was destined to be.
Covington, GA, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ceanna Glasgow, who was born in Linden in Guyana, South America, before migrating to the U.S., has completed her new book, “Beyond you with a Touch of Euphoria”: a powerful collection of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the author’s struggles she has endured, and her path to becoming a stronger version of herself through her life’s trials.
“Have you ever been trapped or confined in the beliefs and fear of others?” writes Glasgow. “She was a little girl who was trapped in a cocoon, knowing her capabilities but scared to evolve. She grew comfortable in discomfort; she shrank herself to fit that space that she no longer belonged until that discomfort could no longer be contained. Her walls became her enemy until she broke the casing from within. Her wings she must spread. A beautiful butterfly emerging from its chrysalis. She questioned her existence, until her purpose she found. Her thoughts and expressions were all gloomy, but also, it was her reality. Emotions, though not felt in a physical way, manifested in a physical way. She explored, and even with a broken wing, she soared. She began her hero’s journey to become her own real-life hero.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ceanna Glasgow’s moving series will take readers on a powerful journey through the author’s soul, as she bears it all for her readers to witness. Eye-opening and poignant, “Beyond you with a Touch of Euphoria” will capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them spellbound as Glasgow weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to inspire and remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Beyond you with a Touch of Euphoria” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
