Michael Sidney’s New Book, “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas...Until NOW!” is a Humorous and Shocking Exposé of the Scandalous Goings-on in Las Vegas Casinos

Recent release “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas...Until NOW!” from Page Publishing author Michael Sidney, is the memoir of a Las Vegas security guard. From desperate cheapskates to gross guests to crazy celebrities, Michael Sidney has seen it all.