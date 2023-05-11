Michael Sidney’s New Book, “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas...Until NOW!” is a Humorous and Shocking Exposé of the Scandalous Goings-on in Las Vegas Casinos
Recent release “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas...Until NOW!” from Page Publishing author Michael Sidney, is the memoir of a Las Vegas security guard. From desperate cheapskates to gross guests to crazy celebrities, Michael Sidney has seen it all.
Las Vegas, NV, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Sidney, a Las Vegas casino security guard for over fifteen years, has completed his new book, “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas...Until NOW!”: an entertaining and sometimes surprising collection of brazen true tales from the Strip.
Sidney says, “I was inspired by an interracial couple. They approached me when I was monitoring the crowd in the casino where I worked as a security officer. The couple said, ‘I bet you see a lot of things.’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ The couple suggested that I should write a memoir. I thought about it, and I did. It’s titled ‘What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas…Until Now!’”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Sidney’s outrageous tales span an eventful fifteen years in the life of a casino security guard. Sidney has seen the worst and funniest of the famous Las Vegas Strip. He’s compiled a few of the most eye-opening in his new memoir.
Stories of scandal, sex, money, and violence line the pages of Michael Sidney’s new release. Readers can enjoy getting a taste of Vegas’s wild side from the comfort of their own homes. From celebrity encounters to shooing off sex workers, “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas… Until NOW!” is sure to intrigue.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas...Until NOW!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
