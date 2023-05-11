Gloria Scarborough’s New Book, "The Grateful Gardener: God First Made a Garden," is a Thoughtful and Refreshing Collection of Poetry That Showcases Nature and God
Recent release “The Grateful Gardener: God First Made a Garden,” from Page Publishing author Gloria Scarborough, is an introspective and captivating book of poems that brings God and nature together to create calm and essential reflection.
Belton, SC, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gloria Scarborough, a world traveler, has completed her new book, “The Grateful Gardener: God First Made a Garden”: a restorative and compelling selection of mindful nature-inspired poetry.
“The author joins beautiful photos and thought-provoking poems to allow the reader to escape into the environment for which we were intended into. So, if you don’t have time to create or visit a beautiful garden or travel to scenic places, if you plan but never have time to walk in the woods or wade in a creek, if sunrise and sunsets have passed before your workday ends, just pick up a book,” writes Scarborough.
Published by Page Publishing, Gloria Scarborough’s inspiring book brings readers to the garden of Christ. After her husband passed in 2012 Scarborough found the reality of Lord Jesus Christ. The life that Jesus desired for all humanity was revealed to her in the garden. She was given a life of grace, forgiveness, peace, and love. She uses her authentic poetry to show readers the link she has found between God and nature.
Using photos that she took all over the world, Scarborough is able to bring nature into the home of each and every reader. Her devout poetry is intertwined with these photos and verses from the King James Bible to create a truly powerful experience for readers. She hopes that her book will help readers find peace and renewal just as Jesus, and she, found in nature.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Grateful Gardener: God First Made a Garden" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
