Author Dr. G. Preston Burns, Jr.’s New Book, "Leadership Under Fire," Ranks Every U.S. President Based on Their Lives and Accomplishments to Advance the American People
Recent release “Leadership Under Fire,” from Covenant Books author Dr. G. Preston Burns, Jr., is a poignant and thought-provoking read that dares to rank every American president. In his rankings, Dr. Burns takes into account each president's lives and all that they managed to achieve in order to help America prosper and become the great nation it is.
Fredericksburg, VA, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. G. Preston Burns, Jr. has completed his new book, “Leadership Under Fire: A Ranking of the Performance of the Presidents with Respect to the Principles Presented in the Declaration of Independence and Adam Smith's The Wealth of Nations”: a captivating look at every U.S. President through Bill Clinton, grading them based on their ability to follow the principles set forth by Adam Smith to lead America towards becoming a prosperous and powerful nation.
Originally from Fredericksburg, Virginia, Dr. Burns received a bachelor’s degree in economics from UVA and proceeded to earn his D.D.S. from the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry in 1973. He served in the U.S. Public Health Service before returning to Fredericksburg to start his own practice, from which he retired in 2015 after his son took over. Between college and dental school, Dr. Burns hitchhiked around the country including Tijuana, Mexico, by himself, traveling 10,000 miles in fifty-six days on $20 with no credit card or cell phone. In addition to giving presentations to dental societies on special techniques that he developed, he has given presentations on his private adventure to Timbuktu and his private excursion to Iran in May of 2000. He is also a long-time member of the Heritage Foundation’s President’s club.
“This treatise is a reaction to the ranking of the presidents by our academia,” writes Dr. Burns. “I have ranked them by looking at their lives and deeds through the lens of Adam Smith’s ‘Wealth of Nations.’ This is essentially like our America First policy. Since our Accademia does not agree with these principles, their ranking often varies dramatically with mine. Five of their top eleven presidents do not get out of my bottom ten!! The criteria they use are essentially un-measurable and vague. I have chosen a set of criteria that is much more easily recognized and facilitates the ranking process. The presidents who have happened to line up well with these criteria have brought great prosperity to the United States and our people. Those presidents who lined up poorly with the criteria often put the United States in great danger and in many cases brought great harm and destruction to us.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. G. Preston Burns, Jr.’s riveting overview of America’s leaders will take readers on an eye-opening journey to discover which Commander in Chief truly had the best interest of the American people at heart, and which allowed their nation to flounder.
Readers can purchase “Leadership Under Fire: A Ranking of the Performance of the Presidents with Respect to the Principles Presented in the Declaration of Independence and Adam Smith's The Wealth of Nations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
