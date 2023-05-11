Author Dr. G. Preston Burns, Jr.’s New Book, "Leadership Under Fire," Ranks Every U.S. President Based on Their Lives and Accomplishments to Advance the American People

Recent release “Leadership Under Fire,” from Covenant Books author Dr. G. Preston Burns, Jr., is a poignant and thought-provoking read that dares to rank every American president. In his rankings, Dr. Burns takes into account each president's lives and all that they managed to achieve in order to help America prosper and become the great nation it is.