Author Dr. Ernest Branch’s New Book, "Grief Dominating Our Lives," is a Compelling Read Reflecting on the Representation of Grief in the Bible and Its Effects on Life
Recent release “Grief Dominating Our Lives,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Ernest Branch, is an informative take on the way grief can take over one’s life and how that is represented and conveyed through the bible.
Columbia, SC, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ernest Branch, an East coast native and United States Marine Corps veteran, has completed his new book, “Grief Dominating Our Lives”: a compelling look on grief’s effects on daily life.
Branch shares, “Grief Dominating Our Lives is the second book published from Rev. Dr. Ernest Branch, of Columbia, South Carolina. This book interprets grief and the dominance from a biblical point of view, detailing how the grief in your life originated and how it can be identified. “
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Ernest Branch’s new book discusses, from a biblical perspective, the way grief takes over life and how this can be understood so that people may progress forward.
Readers can purchase “Grief Dominating Our Lives” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
Categories