Author Beriyo T. Jawe’s New Book, “Alarming Bell Put On The Whole Amour Of God: Part 1,” Encourages Believers to Wake Up and Wear the Whole Armour of God

Recent release “Alarming Bell Put On The Whole Armour Of God: Part 1,” from Covenant Books author Beriyo T. Jawe, urges readers to remember the divine plan to fulfill according to God’s timetable the promise that He has given to his children: everlasting peace and joy.