Author Beriyo T. Jawe’s New Book, “Alarming Bell Put On The Whole Amour Of God: Part 1,” Encourages Believers to Wake Up and Wear the Whole Armour of God
Recent release “Alarming Bell Put On The Whole Armour Of God: Part 1,” from Covenant Books author Beriyo T. Jawe, urges readers to remember the divine plan to fulfill according to God’s timetable the promise that He has given to his children: everlasting peace and joy.
Oakland, CA, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Beriyo T. Jawe, a husband and father, has completed his new book, “Alarming Bell Put On The Whole Armour Of God: Part 1”: a powerful religious work that inspires readers to achieve a heightened sense of awareness of God’s divine plan for the world.
Author Beriyo T. Jawe and Kassech Ayane are parents of three children—two sons and a daughter—and grandparents to two grandchildren. He believes in the power, authority, and guidance of the Holy Spirit. From 1988 to 2022, he was active in the evangelical churches in various ministries, church plantations, leadership, teaching, and preaching. At present, he resides in Oakland, California, USA, and is pastor of Alpha International Pentecostal Church in the facilities of First Baptist Church of Alameda.
Beriyo T. Jawe writes, “Dear, honorable readers, when I prepare this book, by the grace of God, he guides me in the way I should go to my targets. The purpose of the message is to enable readers of every generation easily encounter with purpose of God, that to avoid every obstacle from their way and lead them to all truth and the outcome is productive generation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Beriyo T. Jawe’s new book offers inspiration and hope to readers seeking to deepen their faith and strengthen their connection to God.
Readers can purchase “Alarming Bell Put On The Whole Armour Of God: Part 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
