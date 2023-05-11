Author Caverlen Revels’s New Book, "My Grandma's Friend Leo the Mouse," Follows the Relationship Between a Grandmother, Her Grandson, and a Mouse Living Under Her House

Recent release “My Grandma's Friend Leo the Mouse,” from Covenant Books author Caverlen Revels, is an adorable story that centers around a young boy named Dalton whose grandmother tells him of the story when she met her new friend: a mouse living under her house with his family. Intrigued by his grandmother's furry friend, Dalton decides to meet Leo for himself.