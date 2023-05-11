Author Caverlen Revels’s New Book, "My Grandma's Friend Leo the Mouse," Follows the Relationship Between a Grandmother, Her Grandson, and a Mouse Living Under Her House
Recent release “My Grandma's Friend Leo the Mouse,” from Covenant Books author Caverlen Revels, is an adorable story that centers around a young boy named Dalton whose grandmother tells him of the story when she met her new friend: a mouse living under her house with his family. Intrigued by his grandmother's furry friend, Dalton decides to meet Leo for himself.
Atlantic Beach, SC, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Caverlen Revels, a member of the Lumbee tribe of Native Americans, has completed her new book, “My Grandma's Friend Leo the Mouse”: a charming tale of a loving grandmother who tells her grandson all about her new, small animal friend that found his way into her home.
Author Caverlen Revels was born and raised in Robeson County, North Carolina, home of the Lumbee Native Americans, and is the fourth generation of sharecroppers. Caverlen graduated from Pembroke High School, Pembroke, North Carolina.
“‘My Grandma’s Friend Leo the Mouse’ is based on a true story about a tiny mouse that came into my house,” writes Revels. “He was so cute and tiny that I decided to write a series of books about him. This first book is about me telling my grandson, Dalton, the story about Leo’s first visit.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Caverlen Revels’s new book is an engaging story that will take readers of all ages on a fun-filled adventure as they follow young Dalton as he meets his grandmother’s new friend Leo. With vibrant artwork to help bring Revels’s tale to life, “My Grandma’s Friend Leo the Mouse” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them back to relive this delightful tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “My Grandma's Friend Leo the Mouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Caverlen Revels was born and raised in Robeson County, North Carolina, home of the Lumbee Native Americans, and is the fourth generation of sharecroppers. Caverlen graduated from Pembroke High School, Pembroke, North Carolina.
“‘My Grandma’s Friend Leo the Mouse’ is based on a true story about a tiny mouse that came into my house,” writes Revels. “He was so cute and tiny that I decided to write a series of books about him. This first book is about me telling my grandson, Dalton, the story about Leo’s first visit.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Caverlen Revels’s new book is an engaging story that will take readers of all ages on a fun-filled adventure as they follow young Dalton as he meets his grandmother’s new friend Leo. With vibrant artwork to help bring Revels’s tale to life, “My Grandma’s Friend Leo the Mouse” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them back to relive this delightful tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “My Grandma's Friend Leo the Mouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories