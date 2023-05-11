Amy Hood’s New Book, "Quieting the Chaos by Learning to Lean," Follows the Author's Life Journey and the Struggles She Overcame to Find Her Happiness
Waxhaw, NC, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Amy Hood, who currently resides near Charlotte, North Carolina, has completed her most recent book, “Quieting the Chaos by Learning to Lean”: a compelling memoir that follows the author as she faces countless struggles and trials but does her best to take control of it all and find joy despite the hardships she’s endured.
Born and raised in a small rural community outside of Charleston, South Carolina, author Amy Hood was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, clinical depression, and early onset anxiety disorder in her early twenties. Since her childhood, Amy has undergone various therapies and treatment programs for mental health and is currently participating in a dialectical behavior therapy program. Amy has twenty-three years of teaching experience in the public school system and earned a master’s degree with honors in special education at the University of Charleston. Amy has received numerous recognitions and awards during her teaching career, including Teacher of the Year, and has firsthand experience not only with coping with her own mental illnesses but also with the challenges and struggles students face with social and emotional skills.
“I have achieved happiness in some aspects,” writes Hood. “Maybe it does not look the same for me as others. Nonetheless, I have quieted the chaos that once resided inside of me. My success is a direct result of learning to lean into discomfort while constantly practicing resiliency. I learned to lean on others and myself, including my emotions. My dad’s big life lesson for me, ‘some things in life aren’t choices,’ continues to serve me well. Without my father’s words of wisdom, I would not have made it this far in life, nor would I have achieved this moment in time where I am happy.”
Hood continues, “My hope is for my experience to inspire others to keep going. It is a difficult journey, and even after nine months of treatment, I know there will still be things that come up that will be difficult to handle. However, at least this time, I have confidence in myself that I can overcome whatever comes my way. Knowing there is another way to live, think, and feel has given me much hope for my future.”
Published by Fulton Books, Amy Hood’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to inspire readers who may be struggling with similar life challenges she has faced and weaves an intimate self-portrait that invites readers to travel through the author’s very soul and mind. Through her writings, Hood hopes to encourage them to find happiness through life’s challenges by learning to lean into the discomfort that comes with fear when making life-changing transitions.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Quieting the Chaos by Learning to Lean” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
