Author Tommy Neiman’s New Children’s Workbook, "Rookie Rescuer," Explores Real-World Emergency Calls and Important Information Needed to Become a Rookie First Responder
Recent release “Rookie Rescuer: Learning about God and ‘First Responder’ Work through Real Calls!” from Covenant Books author Tommy Neiman, is an exciting new children’s workbook based on actual emergency work from the author's career as a firefighter and paramedic. After each chapter, young readers will review keywords all rookie rescuers should know and explore how each section relates to spiritual truths found in God’s word.
Fort Pierce, FL, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tommy Neiman, a firefighter and paramedic with thirty years of experience, has completed his new book, “Rookie Rescuer: Learning about God and ‘First Responder’ Work through Real Calls!”: a stirring book that takes young readers on an exciting journey to witness first-responder work based around real calls the author has had to respond to throughout his career.
Throughout his career in Southern Florida, firefighter Tommy “Tom” Neiman has responded to thousands of emergency calls and has seen God work in the midst of tragedy and destruction. Serving as chapter leader with Fellowship of Christian Firefighters International, Neiman has been featured in multiple publications and is also the author of “Sirens for the Cross,” a book recounting many of his exciting calls. Along with his published works and service as a firefighter, Neiman has been called upon to speak in hundreds of churches, conferences, and Christian schools around the country.
“Respond ‘lights and sirens’ with Firefighter Tom and become a ‘Rookie Rescuer!’” writes Tommy Neiman. “With each call, your child or student will go on the scene of an emergency and gain valuable insight about first-responder work. Even more important, your child or student will learn how God worked powerfully in the midst!
“Each chapter (call) ends with both practical and spiritual questions and a related Bible verse to learn (blank spaces provided for answers). Also included are three ‘project’ chapters, with instructions for parents or teachers on an actual fire station visit, an EMS station visit, and a fire hydrant visit. Firefighters and EMS responders will be impressed by what your child or student has learned! Finally, each child or student will be able to cut out and post his or her ‘Rookie Rescuer Certificate’ after completion.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tommy Neiman’s new book is a riveting workbook that will provide young readers with the chance to learn all about the thrilling work that firefighters and first responders do every day to keep their communities safe.
Readers can purchase “Rookie Rescuer: Learning about God and ‘First Responder’ Work through Real Calls!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
