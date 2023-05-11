Author Tommy Neiman’s New Children’s Workbook, "Rookie Rescuer," Explores Real-World Emergency Calls and Important Information Needed to Become a Rookie First Responder

Recent release “Rookie Rescuer: Learning about God and ‘First Responder’ Work through Real Calls!” from Covenant Books author Tommy Neiman, is an exciting new children’s workbook based on actual emergency work from the author's career as a firefighter and paramedic. After each chapter, young readers will review keywords all rookie rescuers should know and explore how each section relates to spiritual truths found in God’s word.