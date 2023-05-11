Sarah W. Schroeder’s New Book, "Breathe and Believe," Centers Around a Young Girl Who Finds Herself Controlled by Her Emotions When Given Too Many Chores and Homework
Mount Prospect, IL, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sarah W. Schroeder, a mother, author, business professional, and child at heart, has completed her most recent book, “Breathe and Believe”: a charming tale about a little mouse who experiences big feeling and, with the help of her parents, is able to work through them and accomplish the overwhelming tasks at hand.
Schroeder writes, “When Rosie is asked to help out at home instead of playing, her feelings of anger and frustration start to take over. What will Rosie do?”
Published by Fulton Books, Sarah W. Schroeder’s book is based on the author’s own experiences with her daughter and is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to connect with young readers who may be struggling with large emotions.
With vibrant artwork to help bring Schroeder’s story to life, “Breathe and Believe” will capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, encouraging them to take a moment, pause, and breathe whenever they find themselves overwhelmed by their surroundings or feelings.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Breathe and Believe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
