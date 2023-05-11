Olice Dennison’s New Book, "Little Henry Hernandez's Adventures in the Trailer Park," Follows the Escapades of a Curious Young Boy and His New Animal Friends
Hodgkins, IL, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Olice Dennison has completed his most recent book, “Little Henry Hernandez's Adventures in the Trailer Park”: a charming tale that follows a young boy as he explores the world around him with excitement and wonder and ends up making new friends with a family of animals that live under his family’s trailer home.
A Chicago area native, author Olice Dennison is married to his wife, Shannon Dennison. In his spare time, Dennison loves to ride his motorcycle and garners great joy from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Dennison writes, “This is little Henry’s world and all things in it are new and full of excitement and adventure, from the morning when he gets up till he falls asleep. Little Henry Hernandez lives with his family, Momz, Grammie and the Boppa in their little home in the trailer park next to the old oak forest. Little Henry meets a strange family that is under the trailers of the park. He sees how they live, play and work together in his ever-growing world. This also brings about the beginnings of a new hero of all things in his trailer park world.”
Published by Fulton Books, Olice Dennison’s book is an entertaining adventure that readers of all ages will be able to connect with as they follow along on little Henry’s insatiable curiosity to discover all there is to see in his family’s trailer park no matter what trouble he might find himself in. With vibrant artwork to help bring Dennison’s story to life, “Little Henry Hernandez’s Adventures in the Trailer Park” is sure to delight young readers, inviting them back to experience Henry’s fun-filled tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Little Henry Hernandez's Adventures in the Trailer Park” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
