Carl "Bud" Paepcke’s New Book, "Those Thrilling Yarns of Yesteryear Volume 2," Explores the Acts of Heroes Who Risked Their Lives to Defend America's Freedom & Democracy
Fortson, GA, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carl "Bud" Paepcke, a loving father and husband who graduated from Alabama College in Montevallo, Alabama, with a BA in history and attained the rank of captain in the United States Marine Corps, has completed his most recent book, “Those Thrilling Yarns of Yesteryear Volume 2: A Few of Our Heroes”: a gripping series of thrilling stories that vividly describes the amazing deeds of some of America’s greatest war heroes.
Born in Alabama in 1943, author Carl “Bud” Paepcke was appointed as a Special Agent by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover following his active service in the Marine Corps. Paepcke conducted investigations for the FBI in New York and Delaware before being assigned to Columbus, Georgia, where he became the FBI’s Senior Resident Agent in 1984. He retired in 2000, with over thirty-two years of service, and worked in the bank security field for ten years. Active in the Presbyterian Church for over sixty years, the author is an Elder and presently a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Columbus. Bud was involved in scouting for almost fifty years in Alabama, Delaware, and Georgia, spending at least thirty of those years as a scoutmaster. His troop in Georgia produced seventy Eagle Scouts. From the Boy Scouts, Bud received the Heroism Award, God and Service Award, Scoutmaster of the Year Award, District Award of Merit, Silver Beaver Award, and Lifetime Scout Spirit Award. In addition to writing, Paepcke’s hobbies also include bottle collecting, bayonet collecting, model electric trains, and genealogy.
Paepcke writes, “While we go about our peaceful lives, our military personnel quietly remain alert, training and preparing to fight for us, with a willingness to sacrifice their very lives if it becomes necessary to do so. Every time freedom has been threatened during our nation’s history, these amazing citizen-soldiers have put their lives on the line for us and have even paid the supreme sacrifice.
“Those who have died for freedom are the finest of our heroes (male and female), but there are also those who have done heroic and selfless things in time of war, have been recognized as heroes, and then have returned home to personally suffer from the traumatic physical, mental, and emotional effects of war. That trauma includes the personal guilt that many veterans feel for having simply survived war when others did not.
“In this book, I tell stories about a few of our recognized heroes/heroines, but I have also included stories about those who were never called heroes but just did their duty when our nation called them to serve during wartime. They also deserve our appreciation.”
Published by Fulton Books, Carl “Bud” Paepcke’s book is the second entry in the author’s series, which specifically details the exceptional deeds of legendary American war heroes who have unselfishly risked their lives for the freedom of the American people and the freedom of the world. Through these stories, the author, a Vietnam War veteran and retired G-man, proclaims his profound love for America, his rich pride in our nation’s military services, and his strong personal faith in Almighty God.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Those Thrilling Yarns of Yesteryear Volume 2: A Few of Our Heroes” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
