April-Noel Bailey Marshall’s Newly Released "The Courage of a Lion" is an Enjoyable Juvenile Fiction That Encourages Young Readers to Stand Up for What is Right
“The Courage of a Lion,” from Christian Faith Publishing author April-Noel Bailey Marshall, is a delightful adventure on the savannah as jungle creatures big and small learn an important lesson on living as Christ intended.
Houston, TX, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Courage of a Lion”: a fun narrative with an important message of faith. “The Courage of a Lion” is the creation of published author April-Noel Bailey Marshall, a native of Florida and proud wife who graduated magna cum laude with a degree in religion and philosophy from Bethune Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida. April decided to continue with studies in nursing. She is currently a nurse working in the field of hospice care in various capacities.
Marshall shares, “God created us to be a diverse universe. The foundation of this book is about acceptance for one another even when there are physical differences. We must love one another and stand for what is right.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, April-Noel Bailey Marshall’s new book is the first installment to the author’s planned “Christ Like” series that imparts important moral guidance for young readers.
Consumers can purchase “The Courage of a Lion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Courage of a Lion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
