Jeb Smith’s Newly Released "The Road Goes Ever On and On" is an Informative Study of the Writings and Life of Tolkien
“The Road Goes Ever On and On,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeb Smith, provides readers with a fresh look into the many layers of Tolkien’s writings that present a clear look into his personal views and values.
Tinmouth, VT, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Road Goes Ever On and On”: a compelling study that can be enjoyed by long-term students of Tolkien’s work or those just discovering his potent works. “The Road Goes Ever On and On” is the creation of published author Jeb Smith, a dedicated husband and father who currently resides in rural Vermont.
Smith shares, “J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth has captured the imaginations of millions of readers around the world for generations. He is considered the father of modern fantasy, but few understand how Tolkien’s worldview impacted his mythology. The Road Goes Ever On and On is the first book of its kind to place Tolkien within his proper context, giving the reader a deeper understanding of Tolkien and Middle-earth. Smith takes us on a quest through a wide range of Tolkien’s writings to unlock Tolkien’s perspective—a perspective that, like the elves who have sailed into the West leaving Middle-earth, has faded away from our world.
“You will gain an in-depth knowledge of Tolkien’s views on politics, environmentalism, religion, and much more. From the Valar to Hobbits, the free peoples closely follow Tolkien’s sentiments. In contrast, forces under the Shadow represent what Tolkien believed was immoral. Covering a wide range of topics, The Road Goes Ever On and On is filled with breathtaking illustrations bringing Middle-earth to life like never before, making this the ‘one book to rule them all.’”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeb Smith’s new book will offer readers an immersive experience as they not only enjoy the reflective study and useful references, but also relevant imagery related to the works of a prolific writer.
Scott L. Smith, author of Lord of the Rings and the Eucharist, shares, “As the popularity of Tolkien's work continues to endure, the importance of Jeb Smith's work continues to grow. This is because of a prolonged siege against Tolkien's work: the attempt to dislodge it from its Christian and Biblical foundations. Jeb Smith's insights are immensely helpful to this and future generations of Tolkien admirers.”
Michael Warren Davis, an editor for Sophia Institute Press and the author of The Reactionary Mind: Why Conservative Isn't Enough, shares, “Engrossing...Tolkien's principles—patriotism, Medievalism, localism, Catholicism—are certainly out of fashion today. And yet they're the foundation for all his books, which have sold hundreds of millions of copies. Mr. Smith does a wonderful job of explaining why modern readers are so enthralled by Tolkien's reactionary vision. Whether you're a casual Lord of the Rings fan or a serious Tolkien scholar, every page of Mr. Smith's book will delight and fascinate. And if anyone ever tells you that fairy-tales are only for children, hand him this book. Tolkien ought to be regarded as one of the great social critics of our time, as Mr. Smith so masterfully demonstrates.”
