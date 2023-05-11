E. H. Karl’s Newly Released "Micaylah and the Mystery of the Uluru" is an Inspiring Journey Brimming with Unexpected Twists of Fate
“Micaylah and the Mystery of the Uluru,” from Christian Faith Publishing author E. H. Karl, is an enjoyable adventure in the wilds of Australia that finds challenge and forgiveness through a deepening faith.
New York, NY, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Micaylah and the Mystery of the Uluru”: a potent tale of trusting in one’s faith even when situations seem dire. “Micaylah and the Mystery of the Uluru” is the creation of published author E. H. Karl, who grew up in southern California, a part of a blended family. His military service was followed by marriage, eventually calling Las Vegas, Nevada, his home. During his time in the entertainment capital, he was privileged to assist those from a diversity of backgrounds and cultures while working as a chauffeur. Currently, Salt Lake Valley is his home. A ten-year-old eighty-pound puppy and a six-year-old one-toothed cat in dire need of guidance keep him entertained. Hobbies include long walks in parks, volunteering, and keeping a classic sports car out of trouble with flashing red and blue disco lights. He is deeply indebted to the Utah Christian Writers Fellowship. Their wisdom, insight, and Pauline’s legendary cookies have been an invaluable help in crafting stories, especially the cookies.
Karl shares, “Micaylah Thompson, along with her uncle Thaddeus, left an indelible mark on global businessman Sam Breyer. Whenever he talked with them, Thad’s words about children growing up quickly soulfully resonated with him. Needing a fresh start, Sam and daughter Emily moved to Australia’s top end, settling in Darwin. Living like commoners fueled Emily’s disdain for the land down under. When public school teacher Penelope Milcannon handed out a class assignment minutes before a two-week school holiday was about to begin, Emily was infuriated. Desperate for help, Sam reached out to Thad. Together, Micaylah and her mom, Nancy, hatched a plan. As Mica and Emily explored Kata Tjuta National Park, Thad and Sarah got a much-needed holiday from heavy workloads and toddler Angus. Doc Clarke chaperoned Sam and Nancy as they got better acquainted caring for her nephew. Everything seemed perfect until Doc’s old friend, James Jeremiah MacGregor, called for help. Meanwhile, creation watched as Micaylah spiraled downward in slow motion. Shrubs and rocks tumbled alongside Emily and Mica’s dog, Kumquat, into the deep ravine. When the girls and Mica’s faithful Australian shepherd disappeared into the unforgiving, dangerous outback wilderness, so did everyone’s perfect plans.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. H. Karl’s new book will delight the imagination and inspire the spirit as readers set out with Micaylah on a brand new adventure.
Recent reviews rave, “I visited Australia, saw the landscape, felt the weather, enjoyed the culture and never left my home,” and, “EH Karl has an uncanny ability to create an intriguing and captivating story.”
Consumers can purchase “Micaylah and the Mystery of the Uluru” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Micaylah and the Mystery of the Uluru,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
