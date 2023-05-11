Tracy Knowles’s Newly Released "The Power of One Sound" is an Uplifting Message of the Power of Unity
“The Power of One Sound,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tracy Knowles, is a thought-provoking discussion of the strength that comes from working together and using our God-given talents for the betterment of all.
Miramar, FL, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Power of One Sound”: an encouraging approach to building community within many settings. “The Power of One Sound” is the creation of published author Tracy Knowles, a proud husband and father who was born and raised in the Bahamas. Knowles has enjoyed a varied and successful career that has involved banking, internet technologies, the music industry, and, most importantly, serving as the director of fine arts at Bahamas Faith Ministries International, Nassau, Bahamas, for ten years.
Knowles shares, “The greatest weapon of the enemy is division. If the enemy can divide and isolate you, he can easily destroy you. There is too much division throughout the world. Sadly, the church has been and continues to be divided even though it should be the example of unity, love, and oneness. This book, The Power of One Sound, will help you to understand the principles and importance of unity, one accord, and teamwork. Just as our physical bodies are made up of many organs and parts and each part is connected and relies on each other, we are all interdependent. Each member of our body serves different roles but are all important to its proper functioning.
“God the Creator created us in such a way that we need each other. That’s why no one person is gifted to do everything. While some people have more gifts than others, there are some things that they are not gifted to do. Each person coming into this world was born with an inherent gift that is unique to them. God’s original intent was that we work together using our inherent gifts to help each other.
“When we come together with one voice, one vision, and one goal, nothing can stop us. We see this in the building of the Tower of Babel. God had to stop them because their motive was wrong. Any group of people coming together on one accord with each individual using their gift will be successful in carrying out the mission, whether it’s for good or bad. The principles of unity will work for whoever works it. That’s why it is most important to work together for the good of all mankind.
“While countries, groups of people, organizations, and individuals work toward independence, God’s design was not for us to be totally independent. It is important for us to be self-sufficient to a point, but at some point, we will need others to help us along the way. 'There is no independence in the kingdom.'
“There are many things that can cause us to be divided, such as greed, selfishness, anger, and hatred. That’s why we are commanded to love one another because love is the greatest thing.
“It is very important to be tuned in to the right frequency and to not allow the wrong sound to enter our ear gate. It is most important to have the right mindset and connect to like-minded people.
“Unity is the greatest component of success. Once we become one with ourselves, then we can become one with others. Refine your gift so that when you come together, everyone would be giving their best. Always remember, 'teamwork makes the dream work.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tracy Knowles’s new book seeks to promote a sense of connection amongst organizations of any type that leads to a stronger, more clear-minded focus.
Consumers can purchase “The Power of One Sound” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Power of One Sound,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
